Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC Vice President Tendai Biti has alleged that the government of Zimbabwe is now broke because businesses did not pay their taxes when the lockdown commenced last month.Said Biti, "The regime unwisely imposed a lock down from the 30 March without giving workers and business time to organise. Most businesses did not pay statutory payments, PAYE,VAT, QPD & NASSA on 31 March. The regime is now broke. Treasury is empty. They can't wait to reopen."Turning to the trending story that Zimbabwe was denied the IMF debt relief funding Biti said, "The Catastrophe & Containment Relief Fund is a pool of urgent resources to help distressed poor countries. So relief is beyond debt cancellation but access to relief funds which Zim desperately needs. Further coz of the pari passu rule IFI debt includes WB, AFDB & Paris Club."In related news, Bulawayo Arts guru Raisedon Baya urged Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube to cease conducting his hospital inspection routine and focus on availing money to fight the Coronavirus."Can Mthuli Ncube stop touring hospitals. Let the VPs and Mnangagwa be doing that. Can Mthuli Ncube release Covid 19 funds and make sure things move. He is the money man and we are not seeing the money. Things are not moving cause the money is not moving. Simple." Baya posted on Twitter.