Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

by Mandla Ndlovu
8 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police have reported that a teenage boy from Mpopoma has been arrested after he tried to implement a movie-style theft act on a 25-year-old woman.

In a statement issued on Wednesday the police said, "Nigel Ruseke (18) of Mpopoma, Byo was arrested on 14/4/20 for robbing a 25-year-old woman of her cell-phone and cash. The woman, who was in the company of her five-year-old child was tripped to the ground by the accused person who went on to rob her."

According to the police, a passerby came to the woman's rescue and managed to apprehend the accused and took him to the police station. The stolen property was recovered from the accused who will appear in court soon.

Police have urged citizens not to engage in criminal acts because the long arm of the law will catch up with them.




Source - Byo24News

