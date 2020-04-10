Latest News Editor's Choice


Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
6 hrs ago | Views
Two knife weilding teenagers were arraigned before a Concession magistrate Ruth Moyo yesterday after robbing a pedestrian.


Terence Mangove (19) and Walter Chadiwa were remanded in custody to April 31.

Prosecutor Kumbirai Nyamvura alleged that on March 29 the duo together with their accomplice who is still at large pounced on Lydiaus Mukombwa (28) at Doxford farm,Mazowe while holding knives.

Mangove pointed his knife at Mukombwa's neck and threatened to kill the complanaint before robbing his ZW$5000  and his black satchel.

The suspects manhandled the complaint and pushed him on the ground before running away.

Source - Byo24news

