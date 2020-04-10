Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa says his party is read to work with the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in fighting against the deadly Coronavirus .

In a live broadcast on Wednesday afternoon Chamisa  urged political parties to put aside their political differences and come together to craft strategies that shall see the nation in defeating the deadly Coronavirus.

Read an extract from his speech below:

It has been our wish that we would have a united approach as citizens to this pandemic without being partisan, without being political because this is not the mad season of our mad politics.

This is a season for us to unite and to work together. To focus on this pandemic, defeat and then look at any other challenge that we have in the country.

A reconstruction and recovery program must be a shared program by all the stakeholders  so that there is adequate consultation , adequate cross pollination of ideas and strategies.

We are ready to offer ourselves in this regard.

We need to ensure that we do what has to be done in order to move forward. A national challenge that requires a national response, national problems require a national team approach.

We cannot afford to have a partisan approach or to score political points because there are no points to be scored.  There is only Zimbabwe to save and our lives to save.

Considering the diverse and multiple skills that we have particularly  in our organization  the MDC Alliance, we are ready because we have had ministers in government, engineers, lawyers, economists, researchers and experts in the various areas of necessity and need.

We are ready to assist. We do not want polarization in the context of the pandemic. We have chosen to put politics aside and want to assist government to craft those measures.

The diverse we have is our organization are so tremendous that they can actually assist the nation at this critical time, we are ready to assist, we are ready to help, we are ready to cooperate, we are ready to do our bit without pointing fingers.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 745 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 302 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 349 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 394 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2217 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1757 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 912 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 967 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 945 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4007 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2782 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3667 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6306 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1603 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 10034 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2525 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2603 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2044 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2318 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5156 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1789 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5677 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 768 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2892 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 643 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 219 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 623 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3311 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 629 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days