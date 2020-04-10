Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Embattled MDC official Douglas Mwonzora is facing another headache in his pursuit to take over as MDC-T Secretary-General after the current Secretary Nixon Mao Nyikadzino wrote a letter informing the party structures that he is the only bonafide holder of the office.

In a letter to party structures, Nyikadzino said, "The supreme court judgment as delivered on the 31st of March 2020 ordered that the MDC – T convenes an extraordinary congress for the purposes of filling the position of the President of the party to finish off the term of office of the late president of the party Morgan Richard  Tsvangirai.

"Whereas there are many challenges associated with implementing this judgment, I wish to state that as the Secretary-General of the MDC-T, as elected on the 23rd of April 2018 at an ordinary congress of the party, I have taken note of the judgment and acknowledge the directives therein. In continuing to execute my responsibilities as the Secretary-General of the party, I shall advise stakeholders on the path the party will be following."

Nyikadzino said he will be communicating with the structures and giving them a direction to take in light of the judgment.

"I am cognizant of the fact that we contested the 2018 harmonised elections as MDC-T and at bare minimum managed to secure a seat for a Member of Parliament in the Lower House as well as a Senatorial seat. I shall be communicating the party position with regard to these deployments within the next few days.

"As such, please note that there is only one Secretary-General of the MDC -T as elected at the said congress on the 23rd of April 2018, which was legally convened, and attended by bona fide members of our party - the MOC -T.  Be guided accordingly."

Recently Mwonzora told the media that he does not recognize Nyikadzino and does not know what he stands for.  





Most Popular In 7 Days