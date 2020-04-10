Latest News Editor's Choice


Katsande dressing sparks storm

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
KAIZER Chiefs strongman and former Zimbabwe Warriors' captain Willard Katsande on Sunday torched a social media storm when he posted a picture of himself on his verified twitter account wearing a doek and some funny hanging pants.

According to a definition by Collins dictionary, a doek is a square of cloth worn by African women to cover the head, especially to indicate marital status.

A number of his followers posted their reaction to the rather unusual and unexpected dressing attire by Katsande with some raising their concern about the footballer's sexual orientation.

"He is an undercover agent, don't be fooled by these transgender tactics," wrote a follower, Xole, using the twitter handle @Masxie15.


Source - chronicle

