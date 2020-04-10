Bulawayo now Zimbabwe's COVID-19 epicentre

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Moyo Roy
Bulawayo is the new coronavirus hotspot after five more positive cases were recorded on Wednesday.

This brings to 10 the total of positive coronavirus cases in Bulawayo while Harare has 8. 

In an update, Ministry of Health said out of 23 samples tested in Bulawayo, five tested positive.

The Ministry said all the five cases were a result of local transmission but did not devulge the source.

Recently Local Government minister July Moyo said positive coronavirus cases in Bulawayo would spell disaster as the city does not have any ready facilities to admit the patients.



Source - Byo24news

