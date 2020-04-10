Latest News Editor's Choice


Air Zimbabwe plane to bring 30t Covid-19 equipment

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
An estimated 30 tonnes of personal protective equipment, Covid-19 test kits, gloves, ventilators and other equipment needed to treat Covid-19 patients will be collected from China this week by a chartered flight despatched by Air Zimbabwe tomorrow.

It is understood the consignment was bought by Government to ensure treatment centres and laboratories were equipped. China went into full production of Covid-19-related equipment and supplies and factories are now supplying many countries, including the United States.

Air Zimbabwe spokesperson Ms Firstme Vitori confirmed yesterday that the airline was concluding clearance logistics for the charter plane to leave.

"Air Zimbabwe is finalising a cargo charter flight to China scheduled to depart early Friday morning," she said.

"Once all clearances are granted the charter flight shall position in Beijing to collect cargo towards Covid-19 in Zimbabwe."

Government has upped its Covid-19 preparedness following the upgrade of Wilkins and Beatrice Infectious diseases hospitals in Harare to cater for coronavirus patients, with work now in progress on more provincial centres and on a large section of Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Five laboratories have been upgraded countrywide for comprehensive testing.

Government has expanded the criteria for those who qualify for Covid-19 testing to include all patients with fever in hospitals, while all people working during the 21-day national lockdown would also be subjected to mandatory testing.

Zimbabwe has benefited from the Covid-19 materials donated by Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma.

Source - the herald

