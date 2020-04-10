Truck driver from South Africa quarantined at NSSA hotel

News / National

by Staff reporter

A trucker, who arrived this week from South Africa has been quarantined at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) Hotel here in line with the national response and strategies to minimise the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.NSSA availed its hotel for the purpose of quarantining everyone that comes from South Africa for 21 days.This is done to enable health authorities to screen and monitor all those coming from the neighbouring country and other COVID-19 hotspots.Beitbridge Civil Protection Unit chairperson, Mrs Skhangazile Mafu Moyo said efforts were being made to build their capacity to quarantine and isolate people affected by the pandemic. NSSA Hotel has capacity to accommodate at least 280 people."Our major task is preparing NSSA Hotel and our isolation centre at Beitbridge Hospital so that we can be able to accommodate people even after the lockdown," she said."The idea is to make the quarantine habitable and so far we are mobilising resources locally as we await more deliveries from national Government."Mrs Mafu-Moyo said a meeting was held on Wednesday to upraise local political leaders on the state of affairs at the quarantine centre. She said they agreed in principle to work with everyone across the political divide to strengthen their capacity on the ground.International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Project Assistant Mr Nhamo Muleya said his organisation would assist the local CPU with 980 tarpaulins (used to make tents) and 350 non-food items, including soap, cups and plates to be used at the Beitbridge Quarantine Centre.Beitbridge Mayor Councillor Morgan Ncube said they were disinfecting all public places, including markets and business centres to minimise the spread of the virus."It is critical that we continue strengthening our capacity as stakeholders".The district's two legislators, Albert Nguluvhe (Beitbridge East) and Ruth Maboyi (Beitbridge West) said there was need to increase awareness and education on the pandemic to communities living along the country's borders with Botswana and South Africa.