1 400 cops deployed to enforce lockdown compliance

News / National

by Staff reporter

ONE-THOUSAND-FOUR-HUNDRED-AND- SIX police officers have been deployed across the province to ensure compliance with 21-day lockdown regulations to combat Covid-19, Mashonaland West provincial commander, Assistant Commissioner Priscilla Makotose has said.She told the Inter-Ministerial Task Force on Covid-19 in Chinhoyi over the weekend that the police officers were on top of the situation despite a number of challenges ranging from transport to protective equipment."We have 25 roadblocks across the province and we are working with the army to regulate the movement of people according to the dictates of the lockdown regulations," she said.Police in the province had so far arrested 270 offenders since the beginning of the lockdown."We have made it a point that we engage the residents and motorists first and we will only arrest people if they fail to comply. "One hundred and fifty people have been arrested after they failed to comply with the regulations while 20 transporters were also arrested for carrying more passengers than the stipulated number," she said.Asst Comm Makotose said Hurungwe and Chegutu districts were operating without vehicles to effect lockdown regulations while the unavailability of infrared thermometers was creating despondency among some officers.Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Mutsvangwa promised to look into the matter.Some Members of Parliament including Zvimba North legislator and Deputy Minister of Local Government Marian Chombo have provided vehicles to complement Government efforts.