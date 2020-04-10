Twins die in mysterious Mt Nyangani mishap

News / National

by Staff reporter

A mission to recover stray cattle in the mysterious Mount Nyangani ended in grief for the Matsiwira family when their eight-year-old twins died after spending the night on the mountain.The boys had accompanied their father, but lost their way after heavy rains pounded the mountain.Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said Shingirai Matsiwira (35) of Village 7-Dazi under chief Saunyama, left home on April 10 with his twin sons Tanatswa and Tendai and his nephew Anesu (7)."While they were still on the mountain, heavy rains fell and they lost their way and spent the night there. In the morning, Shingirai's wife, Tafadzwa Chitekwa informed other villagers that her husband and sons had not returned home and a search party was despatched," he said.When the villagers found them, Shingirai, his sons and nephew were unconscious and they were ferried to Nyanga District Hospital. Tanatswa was pronounced dead on admission while his twin brother succumbed at around 6am on April 10.Shingirai and Anesu survived the ordeal and are said to be recuperating at home. Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) public relations officer, Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident and said the adverse weather conditions had been responsible for the calamity."We have not been able to physically go to the area and talk to the family to find out what really transpired, but preliminary findings show that the father and his sons went to look for their cattle in the national park, but while they were on the mountain, the weather changed and they lost their way," he said."It is unfortunate that villagers sometimes drive their cattle into the national park area and they wander up the mountain. We always discourage this not only because it can lead to such incidents where we lose human life, but also because it can spread diseases."Mount Nyangani is the highest range in Zimbabwe at 2 592 metres and has been said to be sacred. Although it is unknown just how many people have actually vanished on Mount Nyangani, there are many cases of disappearances that have remained unresolved.