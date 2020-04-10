Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Twins die in mysterious Mt Nyangani mishap

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A mission to recover stray cattle in the mysterious Mount Nyangani ended in grief for the Matsiwira family when their eight-year-old twins died after spending the night on the mountain.

The boys had accompanied their father, but lost their way after heavy rains pounded the mountain.

Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said Shingirai Matsiwira (35) of Village 7-Dazi under chief Saunyama, left home on April 10 with his twin sons Tanatswa and Tendai and his nephew Anesu (7).

"While they were still on the mountain, heavy rains fell and they lost their way and spent the night there. In the morning, Shingirai's wife, Tafadzwa Chitekwa informed other villagers that her husband and sons had not returned home and a search party was despatched," he said.

When the villagers found them, Shingirai, his sons and nephew were unconscious and they were ferried to Nyanga District Hospital. Tanatswa was pronounced dead on admission while his twin brother succumbed at around 6am on April 10.

Shingirai and Anesu survived the ordeal and are said to be recuperating at home. Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) public relations officer, Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident and said the adverse weather conditions had been responsible for the calamity.

"We have not been able to physically go to the area and talk to the family to find out what really transpired, but preliminary findings show that the father and his sons went to look for their cattle in the national park, but while they were on the mountain, the weather changed and they lost their way," he said.

"It is unfortunate that villagers sometimes drive their cattle into the national park area and they wander up the mountain. We always discourage this not only because it can lead to such incidents where we lose human life, but also because it can spread diseases."

Mount Nyangani is the highest range in Zimbabwe at 2 592 metres and has been said to be sacred. Although it is unknown just how many people have actually vanished on Mount Nyangani, there are many cases of disappearances that have remained unresolved.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zinasu rejects e-learning proposals

34 mins ago | 118 Views

Gun-totting robbers raid tuckshop

35 mins ago | 83 Views

Amacimbi harvesters defy lockdown, invade Insiza

39 mins ago | 138 Views

Ndebele monarch donates to Ekusileni Medical Centre

39 mins ago | 149 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa, 'You can't fight COVID-19 alone'

40 mins ago | 164 Views

Lockdown without massive screening won't work, says Chamisa's MDC

41 mins ago | 83 Views

Man rapes daughter (13)

41 mins ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out massive testing

42 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe economy to contract by 7,4%

43 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa foreign trips bleed Treasury

45 mins ago | 82 Views

MDC Alliance blasts Mnangagwa's govt over shoddy lockdown preps

46 mins ago | 38 Views

More added to Zimbabwe's essential services list

47 mins ago | 128 Views

Residents call for door-to-door mealie-meal delivery

48 mins ago | 44 Views

MDC Alliance's assets are proceeds of crime

49 mins ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe Saints revival poser

50 mins ago | 54 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt reviewing lockdown exemptions'

1 hr ago | 579 Views

Chamisa to deal with legitimacy storm after Covid-19 menace

1 hr ago | 401 Views

Govt lauds Zimbabweans' support in Covid-19 fight

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Social safety net payouts begin

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Zimbabweans in SA begs to return home

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Police impound 300 vehicles in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 266 Views

Govt condemns lockdown price hikes

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Thorngrove admits first Covid-19 patient

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Remittances offer families a lifeline

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Covid-19 positive woman gallivants freely around Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 462 Views

'Report rogue cops to superiors'

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Woman arraigned for murdering ex-convict

1 hr ago | 204 Views

You cannot partition their blood: Cde Matemadanda

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Malaria outbreak hits Mashonaland West

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Shock as Bulawayo records 100% increase in Coronavirus cases

1 hr ago | 438 Views

Recovered Covid-19 patient ready to raise awareness

1 hr ago | 147 Views

1 400 cops deployed to enforce lockdown compliance

1 hr ago | 122 Views

'We did not complain when our nationals where mistreated in Zim so you need to shut up when yours suffer,' China tells Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 515 Views

Truck driver from South Africa quarantined at NSSA hotel

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane to bring 30t Covid-19 equipment

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Second batch of John Deere tractors delivered

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Govt to regulate imports of Covid-19 materials

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Open letter to President Ramaphosa - Voice of the voiceless

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Vendors most affected by lockdown - ZimVac report

8 hrs ago | 657 Views

Bulawayo now Zimbabwe's COVID-19 epicentre

8 hrs ago | 2581 Views

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 3887 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

13 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

13 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

13 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

13 hrs ago | 939 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

13 hrs ago | 10554 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

13 hrs ago | 1039 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

13 hrs ago | 405 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

13 hrs ago | 360 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days