Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Shock as Bulawayo records 100% increase in Coronavirus cases

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The Ministry of Health has announced that Bulawayo province had a 100% increase in positive coronavirus cases within 24 hours.

In a statement issued on  Wednesday the Ministry said:

To date, more than two million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 125 000 deaths have been reported globally.

The National Microbiology Reference Laboratory today tested 28 samples (Harare - 23, Mashonaland East - 3, Mutare -1 and Masvingo- 1) and all were negative for COVID-19.

Additionally, the National TB Reference Laboratory in Bulawayo tested 23 samples, and five were positive for COVID-19. All five cases were due to local transmission. More details to follow.
'
Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe now has twenty-three confirmed cases, including three deaths.

Case #18 reported yesterday is a 44-year-old male resident of Harare who returned from the United Kingdom on the 13th of April 2020.

On arrival, he had no signs or symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 and was therefore put on mandatory quarantine at one of the designated quarantine centres. As part of our intensified surveillance for COVID-19, the local Rapid Response Team collected samples from all returning residents at this quarantine centre.

He was diagnosed positive for COVID-19, yesterday and has since been relocated to Wilkins Hospital for isolation and treatment. He is stable, with mild disease.



Source - MoHCC

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zinasu rejects e-learning proposals

28 mins ago | 84 Views

Gun-totting robbers raid tuckshop

28 mins ago | 63 Views

Amacimbi harvesters defy lockdown, invade Insiza

32 mins ago | 101 Views

Ndebele monarch donates to Ekusileni Medical Centre

33 mins ago | 105 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa, 'You can't fight COVID-19 alone'

34 mins ago | 118 Views

Lockdown without massive screening won't work, says Chamisa's MDC

34 mins ago | 60 Views

Man rapes daughter (13)

35 mins ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out massive testing

35 mins ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe economy to contract by 7,4%

36 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa foreign trips bleed Treasury

38 mins ago | 67 Views

MDC Alliance blasts Mnangagwa's govt over shoddy lockdown preps

39 mins ago | 34 Views

More added to Zimbabwe's essential services list

41 mins ago | 102 Views

Residents call for door-to-door mealie-meal delivery

41 mins ago | 35 Views

MDC Alliance's assets are proceeds of crime

42 mins ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe Saints revival poser

44 mins ago | 42 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt reviewing lockdown exemptions'

1 hr ago | 539 Views

Chamisa to deal with legitimacy storm after Covid-19 menace

1 hr ago | 371 Views

Govt lauds Zimbabweans' support in Covid-19 fight

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Social safety net payouts begin

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Zimbabweans in SA begs to return home

1 hr ago | 259 Views

Police impound 300 vehicles in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Govt condemns lockdown price hikes

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Thorngrove admits first Covid-19 patient

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Remittances offer families a lifeline

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Covid-19 positive woman gallivants freely around Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 423 Views

'Report rogue cops to superiors'

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Woman arraigned for murdering ex-convict

1 hr ago | 191 Views

You cannot partition their blood: Cde Matemadanda

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Malaria outbreak hits Mashonaland West

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Twins die in mysterious Mt Nyangani mishap

1 hr ago | 339 Views

Recovered Covid-19 patient ready to raise awareness

1 hr ago | 140 Views

1 400 cops deployed to enforce lockdown compliance

1 hr ago | 120 Views

'We did not complain when our nationals where mistreated in Zim so you need to shut up when yours suffer,' China tells Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 478 Views

Truck driver from South Africa quarantined at NSSA hotel

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane to bring 30t Covid-19 equipment

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Second batch of John Deere tractors delivered

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Govt to regulate imports of Covid-19 materials

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Open letter to President Ramaphosa - Voice of the voiceless

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Vendors most affected by lockdown - ZimVac report

8 hrs ago | 656 Views

Bulawayo now Zimbabwe's COVID-19 epicentre

8 hrs ago | 2563 Views

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 3873 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

12 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

12 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

12 hrs ago | 1916 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

13 hrs ago | 938 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

13 hrs ago | 10478 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

13 hrs ago | 1038 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

13 hrs ago | 403 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

13 hrs ago | 359 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days