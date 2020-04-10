Shock as Bulawayo records 100% increase in Coronavirus cases

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu





To date, more than two million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 125 000 deaths have been reported globally.



The National Microbiology Reference Laboratory today tested 28 samples (Harare - 23, Mashonaland East - 3, Mutare -1 and Masvingo- 1) and all were negative for COVID-19.



To date, more than two million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 125 000 deaths have been reported globally.The National Microbiology Reference Laboratory today tested 28 samples (Harare - 23, Mashonaland East - 3, Mutare -1 and Masvingo- 1) and all were negative for COVID-19. Additionally, the National TB Reference Laboratory in Bulawayo tested 23 samples, and five were positive for COVID-19. All five cases were due to local transmission. More details to follow.

'

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe now has twenty-three confirmed cases, including three deaths.



Case



On arrival, he had no signs or symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 and was therefore put on mandatory quarantine at one of the designated quarantine centres. As part of our intensified surveillance for COVID-19, the local Rapid Response Team collected samples from all returning residents at this quarantine centre.



He was diagnosed positive for COVID-19, yesterday and has since been relocated to Wilkins Hospital for isolation and treatment. He is stable, with mild disease.

Additionally, the National TB Reference Laboratory in Bulawayo tested 23 samples, and five were positive for COVID-19. All five cases were due to local transmission. More details to follow.Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe now has twenty-three confirmed cases, including three deaths.Case #18 reported yesterday is a 44-year-old male resident of Harare who returned from the United Kingdom on the 13th of April 2020.On arrival, he had no signs or symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 and was therefore put on mandatory quarantine at one of the designated quarantine centres. As part of our intensified surveillance for COVID-19, the local Rapid Response Team collected samples from all returning residents at this quarantine centre.He was diagnosed positive for COVID-19, yesterday and has since been relocated to Wilkins Hospital for isolation and treatment. He is stable, with mild disease.

The Ministry of Health has announced that Bulawayo province had a 100% increase in positive coronavirus cases within 24 hours.In a statement issued on Wednesday the Ministry said: