Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Malaria outbreak hits Mashonaland West

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
There has been an outbreak of malaria across the northern half of Mashonaland West, with one clinic in Kariba district recording more than 15 confirmed cases on a single day.

The outbreak has been reported at clinics in Hurungwe, Kariba and Makonde districts.

At least 11 clinics in Kariba district have reported cases as rainfall patterns over the season now ending create conditions for breeding of the mosquitoes that carry the parasite in stagnant pools.

In Kariba district, the most affected areas include Msampakaruma, Kanyati, Gatche Gatche and Nyamhunga township in Kariba town. Kasvisva clinic recorded more than 15 cases in one day last week.

Mashonaland West provincial medical director, Dr Wenceslaus Nyamayaro confirmed the outbreak, which besides the typical dangers patients will become more vulnerable if exposed to Covid-19. Kariba district medical officer, Dr Godfrey Muza said human behaviour such as fishing and living in temporary shelter exposed people to being bitten by mosquitoes.

"Altered rainfall pattern have resulted in the formation of some pools of stagnant water near residential areas, which are now mosquito breeding sites. We have noted that occupational activities including night time fishing and staying in temporary shelters in their fields, which are not sprayed during our annual indoor residual spraying program exposes them to malaria," said Dr Muza.

People in areas such as Mola and Negande migrate to their fields during the cropping season leaving their homes, which would have been sprayed for the year. With fishing being one of the major industries in Kariba district, most men in fishing camps venture into Lake Kariba during the night exposing themselves to mosquito bites.

Nyamhunga township in Kariba was not sprayed but nets treated with long lasting insecticide were distributed to every household.

Dr Muza said resources had been mobilised to intensify community case management of malaria by village and community health workers.

Most cases can be treated at community and village level, so clinics are not overwhelmed. Environmental health officers have been dispatched to scout for potential breeding sites through vector identification and mapping, larvae source control and resistance monitoring. Sensitisation campaigns have also intensified.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zinasu rejects e-learning proposals

38 mins ago | 137 Views

Gun-totting robbers raid tuckshop

39 mins ago | 97 Views

Amacimbi harvesters defy lockdown, invade Insiza

43 mins ago | 168 Views

Ndebele monarch donates to Ekusileni Medical Centre

43 mins ago | 180 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa, 'You can't fight COVID-19 alone'

44 mins ago | 184 Views

Lockdown without massive screening won't work, says Chamisa's MDC

45 mins ago | 94 Views

Man rapes daughter (13)

45 mins ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out massive testing

46 mins ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe economy to contract by 7,4%

47 mins ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa foreign trips bleed Treasury

49 mins ago | 102 Views

MDC Alliance blasts Mnangagwa's govt over shoddy lockdown preps

50 mins ago | 44 Views

More added to Zimbabwe's essential services list

51 mins ago | 150 Views

Residents call for door-to-door mealie-meal delivery

52 mins ago | 50 Views

MDC Alliance's assets are proceeds of crime

53 mins ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwe Saints revival poser

54 mins ago | 61 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt reviewing lockdown exemptions'

1 hr ago | 597 Views

Chamisa to deal with legitimacy storm after Covid-19 menace

1 hr ago | 414 Views

Govt lauds Zimbabweans' support in Covid-19 fight

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Social safety net payouts begin

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Zimbabweans in SA begs to return home

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Police impound 300 vehicles in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 277 Views

Govt condemns lockdown price hikes

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Thorngrove admits first Covid-19 patient

1 hr ago | 278 Views

Remittances offer families a lifeline

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Covid-19 positive woman gallivants freely around Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 485 Views

'Report rogue cops to superiors'

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Woman arraigned for murdering ex-convict

1 hr ago | 210 Views

You cannot partition their blood: Cde Matemadanda

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Shock as Bulawayo records 100% increase in Coronavirus cases

2 hrs ago | 456 Views

Twins die in mysterious Mt Nyangani mishap

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

Recovered Covid-19 patient ready to raise awareness

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

1 400 cops deployed to enforce lockdown compliance

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

'We did not complain when our nationals where mistreated in Zim so you need to shut up when yours suffer,' China tells Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 528 Views

Truck driver from South Africa quarantined at NSSA hotel

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane to bring 30t Covid-19 equipment

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Second batch of John Deere tractors delivered

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Govt to regulate imports of Covid-19 materials

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Open letter to President Ramaphosa - Voice of the voiceless

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Vendors most affected by lockdown - ZimVac report

8 hrs ago | 658 Views

Bulawayo now Zimbabwe's COVID-19 epicentre

8 hrs ago | 2592 Views

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 3892 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

13 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

13 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

13 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

13 hrs ago | 939 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

13 hrs ago | 10599 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

13 hrs ago | 1042 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

13 hrs ago | 406 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

13 hrs ago | 362 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days