Govt condemns lockdown price hikes

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has condemned businesses that are taking advantage of the ongoing lockdown to increase prices.

This comes as some shops in parts of Matabeleland South province, especially rural operators, have increased prices of basic commodities by up to 100 percent.

Industry and Commerce Matabeleland South provincial deputy director, Mr Richmond Ncube said shops were taking advantage of the high demand and limited supplies during the lockdown to increase prices. He said the situation was worse in rural communities and small towns where people have no options .

"There has been a general increase of prices of basic commodities during the lockdown period and in some cases prices have been increased by as much as 100 percent. The situation is worse in rural areas where there is a shortage of some of the commodities," said Mr Ncube.

He said the subsidised roller meal which is supposed to be sold for $70 is being sold for $150 in some shops.

"Cooking oil which is generally being sold for $120 is being sold for $200 in rural areas. It's even worse for those who are buying with EcoCash or swipe who are made to pay more."

Mr Ncube said it has come to Government's attention that some shops in rural areas are not accepting EcoCash as they are demanding either rand or cash.

"Local businesses are taking advantage of the fact that people cannot travel to town for groceries as a result of the lockdown," he said.

Mr Ncube said most people in the border towns like Beitbridge and Plumtree used to buy their groceries in either South Africa or Botswana but they cannot do so now due to the lockdown. Some shops in rural areas are charging as much as $150 for a 2kg packet of sugar, which is supposed to be selling for $60. Some shops in Gwanda town are also taking advantage of the shortage of mealie-meal and are charging $260 for a 10kg bag of roller meal or R100.

A resident from Gwanda, Mrs Grace Moyo, said as a result of the lockdown, they are now relying on supermarkets for vegetables and fruits as the vegetable markets have been closed. She said prices of these products at the supermarkets were high compared to the markets.

Contacted for comment, Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, who is part of the Ad-Hoc Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on the Covid-19 outbreak and Member of Parliament for Bulilima East, said the price hikes were unacceptable as President Mnangagwa has warned shops against taking advantage of the situation to increase prices. He said Government was looking into the issue with a view to taking corrective action.

"I have noticed that in my constituency shops are increasing prices, both in the rural and urban areas. The President was clear that shops should not seek to make money out of a national disaster. Businesses have to uphold ethics during a time like this. The Ministry of Industry is taking measures to address the problem".

Minister Ndlovu said his team was working with millers to ensure adequate supply of mealie-meal in both urban and rural areas. Parliamentarians from Matabeleland South province also spoke against profiteering during a meeting that was held recently. They said as a result of exorbitant price hikes, most basic commodities were no longer affordable to the majority of people.

Source - chronicle

