Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police impound 300 vehicles in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MORE than 300 vehicles have been impounded and motorists fined for lockdown defiance in Bulawayo as some people continue to disregard the call to stay at home.

Government declared a 21-day lockdown to avert the spread of Covid-19 in the country and all non-essential services personnel are required to stay at home for the duration of the lockdown.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube, in a telephone interview yesterday, said 300 vehicles had so far been impounded after some motorists had been found moving about without exemptions. The impounded vehicles are being kept at Ross Camp Police Station.

Inspector Ncube said the motorists would only get their vehicles after clearing their cases, including traffic offences and pending cases with municipal authorities for parking tickets.

"We have realised that there is a lot of defiance and motorists think the Covid-19 lockdown is for pedestrians only, not realising that whether you fly, you drive, you walk or sail, this virus can still affect you and you can be a carrier and infect others. We therefore call upon motorists to abide by lockdown rules as well."

"Some of the impounded vehicles already have pending cases and some defects so even after paying their fines, they will still have to clear their pending cases, like driving without a licence or for instance city parking tickets. This lockdown period does not override other traffic regulations," he said.

Insp Ncube said some people were abusing their work exemptions and were using them to gallivant even outside of office hours and when they were off and said such behaviour patterns were worrying as they showed lack of responsibility.

"This is just being irresponsible. Your exemption must allow you to go to work and come back, yes pick your essential items on your way to work or home but just go straight home.

"What some people are doing with exemptions is not advisable. It is bad. As police we strongly discourage such," said Insp Ncube.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zinasu rejects e-learning proposals

38 mins ago | 137 Views

Gun-totting robbers raid tuckshop

39 mins ago | 97 Views

Amacimbi harvesters defy lockdown, invade Insiza

43 mins ago | 167 Views

Ndebele monarch donates to Ekusileni Medical Centre

43 mins ago | 177 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa, 'You can't fight COVID-19 alone'

44 mins ago | 183 Views

Lockdown without massive screening won't work, says Chamisa's MDC

45 mins ago | 94 Views

Man rapes daughter (13)

45 mins ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out massive testing

46 mins ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe economy to contract by 7,4%

47 mins ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa foreign trips bleed Treasury

49 mins ago | 101 Views

MDC Alliance blasts Mnangagwa's govt over shoddy lockdown preps

50 mins ago | 44 Views

More added to Zimbabwe's essential services list

51 mins ago | 149 Views

Residents call for door-to-door mealie-meal delivery

52 mins ago | 49 Views

MDC Alliance's assets are proceeds of crime

53 mins ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe Saints revival poser

54 mins ago | 61 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt reviewing lockdown exemptions'

1 hr ago | 595 Views

Chamisa to deal with legitimacy storm after Covid-19 menace

1 hr ago | 413 Views

Govt lauds Zimbabweans' support in Covid-19 fight

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Social safety net payouts begin

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Zimbabweans in SA begs to return home

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Govt condemns lockdown price hikes

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Thorngrove admits first Covid-19 patient

1 hr ago | 278 Views

Remittances offer families a lifeline

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Covid-19 positive woman gallivants freely around Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 485 Views

'Report rogue cops to superiors'

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Woman arraigned for murdering ex-convict

1 hr ago | 210 Views

You cannot partition their blood: Cde Matemadanda

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Malaria outbreak hits Mashonaland West

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Shock as Bulawayo records 100% increase in Coronavirus cases

2 hrs ago | 455 Views

Twins die in mysterious Mt Nyangani mishap

2 hrs ago | 372 Views

Recovered Covid-19 patient ready to raise awareness

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

1 400 cops deployed to enforce lockdown compliance

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

'We did not complain when our nationals where mistreated in Zim so you need to shut up when yours suffer,' China tells Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 528 Views

Truck driver from South Africa quarantined at NSSA hotel

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane to bring 30t Covid-19 equipment

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Second batch of John Deere tractors delivered

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Govt to regulate imports of Covid-19 materials

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Open letter to President Ramaphosa - Voice of the voiceless

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Vendors most affected by lockdown - ZimVac report

8 hrs ago | 658 Views

Bulawayo now Zimbabwe's COVID-19 epicentre

8 hrs ago | 2592 Views

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 3892 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

13 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

13 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

13 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

13 hrs ago | 939 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

13 hrs ago | 10599 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

13 hrs ago | 1042 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

13 hrs ago | 406 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

13 hrs ago | 362 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days