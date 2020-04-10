Police impound 300 vehicles in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

MORE than 300 vehicles have been impounded and motorists fined for lockdown defiance in Bulawayo as some people continue to disregard the call to stay at home.Government declared a 21-day lockdown to avert the spread of Covid-19 in the country and all non-essential services personnel are required to stay at home for the duration of the lockdown.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube, in a telephone interview yesterday, said 300 vehicles had so far been impounded after some motorists had been found moving about without exemptions. The impounded vehicles are being kept at Ross Camp Police Station.Inspector Ncube said the motorists would only get their vehicles after clearing their cases, including traffic offences and pending cases with municipal authorities for parking tickets."We have realised that there is a lot of defiance and motorists think the Covid-19 lockdown is for pedestrians only, not realising that whether you fly, you drive, you walk or sail, this virus can still affect you and you can be a carrier and infect others. We therefore call upon motorists to abide by lockdown rules as well.""Some of the impounded vehicles already have pending cases and some defects so even after paying their fines, they will still have to clear their pending cases, like driving without a licence or for instance city parking tickets. This lockdown period does not override other traffic regulations," he said.Insp Ncube said some people were abusing their work exemptions and were using them to gallivant even outside of office hours and when they were off and said such behaviour patterns were worrying as they showed lack of responsibility."This is just being irresponsible. Your exemption must allow you to go to work and come back, yes pick your essential items on your way to work or home but just go straight home."What some people are doing with exemptions is not advisable. It is bad. As police we strongly discourage such," said Insp Ncube.