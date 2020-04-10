Govt lauds Zimbabweans' support in Covid-19 fight

News / National

GOVERNMENT has commended citizens, the corporate sector and cooperating partners for mobilising more than $21 million, US$47 million and R356 100 towards the fight against Covid-19.Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said this while briefing journalists on the 11th Cabinet meeting decision matrix in Harare yesterday.On its part, Government has disbursed $591 million to date towards the same cause. Cabinet noted with satisfaction and approved a progress report on the country's preparedness and response to the coronavirus outbreak, which was presented by Vice President Mohadi, the chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Task Force on Covid-19 outbreak.Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet lauded the level of preparedness in different provinces countrywide, which was reported to be at an advanced stage despite the general economic challenges experienced in the country.Cabinet also noted the mapping of the screening and testing centres as well as the establishment of isolation centres for severe to critical Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe including the setting of a strategy to roll out an extensive testing programme to fight Covid-19 throughout the country."Cabinet expressed utmost gratitude to citizens, the corporate sector and cooperating partners for the support rendered both in cash and kind towards the fight against Covid-19. A total of $21 390 733,04; US$47 million and R356 100 has been received to date, while pledges totalling $1 242 160 were made," she said.Minister Mutsvangwa said there will be reproduction of information education and communication (IEC) materials into 16 indigenous languages, including sign language and Braille.She said there would be provision of food and water to both urban and rural populace including instituting measures to ensure that returning residents are properly catered for. The Minister said Government has intensified the procurement of personal protective equipment and materials production as well as recruitment and training of staff.Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet agreed that two Statutory Instruments be promulgated to regulate and control the importation of Covid-19 related materials, and all subsidised basic goods. She said a wing at Parirenyatwa Hospital would be renovated to house Covid-19 cases with each province targeting to test a specific number of people for the coronavirus per month to increase the coverage of the tests.A team of experts will be constituted to research on issues pertaining to Covid-19 and other health-related matters, and proffer home grown solutions and advice to Government. Task Force sub-committees will ensure the implementation of the Cabinet resolution.