Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa to deal with legitimacy storm after Covid-19 menace

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa says he will only focus his energies on issues around his disputed leadership when the country has subdued the rampaging coronavirus.

He was speaking Wednesday in a televised online press conference, the first since Zimbabwean courts ruled his rise to the helm of the main opposition was done in violation of the party constitution back in 2018.

Chamisa feels his political misfortunes were acts of aggression by opponents outside the MDC factions.

"We cannot afford to do point scoring or looking at the scoreboard in terms of political points, there are no points to be scored, there is no political scoreboard, there is only Zimbabwe to serve," he said.

The opposition politician, who strongly disputes the 2018 election outcome in which Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa emerged state leader, has been refusing any form of cooperation with the current administration until the Mnangagwa legitimacy issue is addressed.

However, in the wake of the Covid-19 menace threatening to decimate world populations, Chamisa has volunteered his party's participation in efforts to fight the scourge.

Said the MDC chief, "We don't want politicisation of the pandemic. We will put politics aside and assist the government to craft those measures.

"We have chosen to put politics aside and we want to assist government to craft those measures, then we can deal with our legitimacy issues soon after defeating the virus that is affecting all of us."

He added, "We have former ministers, we have engineers, we have lawyers, we have economists, researchers and experts in various areas of necessity and need.

"The diverse skills we have in our organisation are so tremendous that they can actually assist the nation at this critical time.

"We are ready to assist. We are ready to help, we are ready to cooperate, we are ready to do our bit without pointing fingers.

"This is why in this statement, the emphasis is not to blame but to make sure that we are able to up the game together and move forward.

"This is particularly when we realised that whenever we are invited, we have never been defeated."

Chamisa added, "During the liberation struggle, we united under the liberation consensus, we won hands down, we can do the same in fighting this pandemic and beyond in the transformation of consensus to rebuild our country."

He also urged Zimbabwean ministers, legislators and councillors to volunteer fractions of their pays towards programmes aimed at fighting coronavirus.

Zimbabwe has 18 confirmed Covid-19 cases with three resulting in death so far.



Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zinasu rejects e-learning proposals

38 mins ago | 137 Views

Gun-totting robbers raid tuckshop

39 mins ago | 97 Views

Amacimbi harvesters defy lockdown, invade Insiza

42 mins ago | 167 Views

Ndebele monarch donates to Ekusileni Medical Centre

43 mins ago | 177 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa, 'You can't fight COVID-19 alone'

44 mins ago | 183 Views

Lockdown without massive screening won't work, says Chamisa's MDC

45 mins ago | 94 Views

Man rapes daughter (13)

45 mins ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out massive testing

46 mins ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe economy to contract by 7,4%

46 mins ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa foreign trips bleed Treasury

49 mins ago | 100 Views

MDC Alliance blasts Mnangagwa's govt over shoddy lockdown preps

50 mins ago | 44 Views

More added to Zimbabwe's essential services list

51 mins ago | 148 Views

Residents call for door-to-door mealie-meal delivery

52 mins ago | 49 Views

MDC Alliance's assets are proceeds of crime

53 mins ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe Saints revival poser

54 mins ago | 61 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt reviewing lockdown exemptions'

1 hr ago | 595 Views

Govt lauds Zimbabweans' support in Covid-19 fight

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Social safety net payouts begin

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Zimbabweans in SA begs to return home

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Police impound 300 vehicles in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 276 Views

Govt condemns lockdown price hikes

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Thorngrove admits first Covid-19 patient

1 hr ago | 278 Views

Remittances offer families a lifeline

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Covid-19 positive woman gallivants freely around Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 485 Views

'Report rogue cops to superiors'

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Woman arraigned for murdering ex-convict

1 hr ago | 210 Views

You cannot partition their blood: Cde Matemadanda

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Malaria outbreak hits Mashonaland West

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Shock as Bulawayo records 100% increase in Coronavirus cases

2 hrs ago | 455 Views

Twins die in mysterious Mt Nyangani mishap

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Recovered Covid-19 patient ready to raise awareness

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

1 400 cops deployed to enforce lockdown compliance

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

'We did not complain when our nationals where mistreated in Zim so you need to shut up when yours suffer,' China tells Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 526 Views

Truck driver from South Africa quarantined at NSSA hotel

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane to bring 30t Covid-19 equipment

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Second batch of John Deere tractors delivered

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Govt to regulate imports of Covid-19 materials

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Open letter to President Ramaphosa - Voice of the voiceless

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Vendors most affected by lockdown - ZimVac report

8 hrs ago | 658 Views

Bulawayo now Zimbabwe's COVID-19 epicentre

8 hrs ago | 2592 Views

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 3892 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

13 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

13 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

13 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

13 hrs ago | 939 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

13 hrs ago | 10599 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

13 hrs ago | 1042 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

13 hrs ago | 406 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

13 hrs ago | 362 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days