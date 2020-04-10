'Mnangagwa's govt reviewing lockdown exemptions'

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police yesterday said the Mnangagwa led government is reviewing exemptions granted to private companies to continue operating under the 21-day lockdown amid concerns the exceptions were being abused.This comes at a time when the police have arrested close to 5 800 people since the shutdown started on March 30 for flouting the lockdown measures.The lockdown is meant to contain the spread of the lethal coronavirus, which has so far infected 17 people, including three deaths, in the country."Members of the public and the business community should note that some exemptions are being reviewed by relevant ministries and institutions and those with such exemptions are urged to be in constant liason with those responsible for the issuance of such exemptions to be up to date with the new developments," national police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said.He said this was prompted by the increasing volume of traffic in central business districts, mainly in Harare and Bulawayo.Last week, the police also complained that some of the exemption letters were fake."The security services have noted with concern the volume of traffic as motorists try drive into major cities' CBDs such as Harare and Bulawayo without any valid reasons."Several queues of motor vehicles were noted this morning (yesterday) with some motorists pleading with deployed officers to be allowed to proceed into CBDs. We implore such motorists to consider their safety first and the security of others; please stay at home and avoid brushes with the law," Nyathi said."A total of 5 788 people have been arrested since the commencement of the lockdown for flouting lockdown measures, which include liquor and traffic related offences, opening of businesses, unnecessary movement, gatherings and miscellaneous offences."Yesterday, the police and the army applied rigorous measures at roadblocks leading into Harare CBD with several motorist ordered to return home.