Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe economy to contract by 7,4%

by Staff reporter
29 secs ago | Views
THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected Zimbabwe's economy to contract for a second straight year by 7,4% for 2020, largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, IMF recorded the economy contracting by 8,3% as the country endured its biggest crisis in a decade, with shortages of cash, medicines and rolling power cuts.

According to the IMF's recent 2019 Staff-Monitored Programme Article IV Consultations, the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the economic outlook for Zimbabwe which requires additional health-related support.

"The sharp downward revision largely reflects the fallout from the spread of COVID-19 and lower than-expected commodity prices," said IMF in its new April 2020 SubSaharan Africa Regional Outlook released during the ongoing IMF spring meetings.

"In addition, idiosyncratic factors, such as continued structural constraints (South Africa), policy adjustment (Ethiopia), and climate and other natural shocks (such as the locust invasion in eastern Africa) have also contributed to the downward revisions."

IMF said as of April 9, more than 6 200 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed across 43 countries in the region, with South Africa, Cameroon, and Burkina Faso being the most affected.

South Africa is Zimbabwe's largest trading partner, tourist source market and is a major investor in the neighbouring country.

In 2019, South Africa accounted for 36% of raw materials imported and 15% for Zimbabwe's exports, according to the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI).

Following a recent survey, CZI found that the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting 88% of local companies as they are failing to access both source and export markets.

Recently, the investment promotion organisation, ZimTrade, found intervention measures put in place by South Africa in combating the spread of coronavirus will be felt much by Zimbabwean exporters since it takes about 49% of Zimbabwe's total exports.

"This situation in Africa is almost the same across the world where Zimbabwean exports will likely be affected by restricted movements, ban of air travel or grounding of ships, which transport the bulk of the country's exports," ZimTrade said.

IMF found that the region would also suffer several external shocks — including trade and tighter global financial conditions — with sub-Saharan African countries exposed to different degrees.

"On trade, a sharp growth slowdown among key trading partners reduces external demand, while disruptions of supply chains lower the availability of imported goods, potentially adding inflation pressure," IMF said.

"In addition, the sharp tightening of global financial conditions reduces investment flows to the region and hampers its ability to finance spending needs to deal with the health crisis and support growth," IMF said.

It added: "This may result in either a cut in government spending, a build-up in arrears, or an increase in government borrowing in local markets, with attendant consequences on domestic credit and growth."

China's fight against COVID-19 is also poised to hurt Zimbabwe as it is the southern African nation's second-biggest trading partner, having accounted for US$974 million and US$368 million of exports and imports last year respectively.

The major products that Zimbabwe imports from China include machinery, mechanical appliances, boilers, electrical machinery, equipment, vehicles, chemical products, rubber, and plastics.

Apart from COVID-19 pressuring the Zimbabwe economy, the country is already dealing with a number of macroeconomic shocks as a result of worsening climate change, low foreign investment, corruption, debt, a weak Zimbabwe dollar and rising inflation, which rose to a post-dollarisation high of 676% in March.

The devaluing Zimdollar has led to hyperinflation.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa foreign trips bleed Treasury

3 mins ago | 1 Views

MDC Alliance blasts Mnangagwa's govt over shoddy lockdown preps

4 mins ago | 4 Views

More added to Zimbabwe's essential services list

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Residents call for door-to-door mealie-meal delivery

6 mins ago | 5 Views

MDC Alliance's assets are proceeds of crime

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe Saints revival poser

8 mins ago | 5 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt reviewing lockdown exemptions'

35 mins ago | 281 Views

Chamisa to deal with legitimacy storm after Covid-19 menace

36 mins ago | 185 Views

Govt lauds Zimbabweans' support in Covid-19 fight

37 mins ago | 49 Views

Social safety net payouts begin

38 mins ago | 87 Views

Zimbabweans in SA begs to return home

39 mins ago | 127 Views

Police impound 300 vehicles in Bulawayo

39 mins ago | 123 Views

Govt condemns lockdown price hikes

41 mins ago | 76 Views

Thorngrove admits first Covid-19 patient

42 mins ago | 117 Views

Remittances offer families a lifeline

42 mins ago | 91 Views

Covid-19 positive woman gallivants freely around Bulawayo

43 mins ago | 206 Views

'Report rogue cops to superiors'

43 mins ago | 80 Views

Woman arraigned for murdering ex-convict

44 mins ago | 117 Views

You cannot partition their blood: Cde Matemadanda

44 mins ago | 145 Views

Malaria outbreak hits Mashonaland West

44 mins ago | 63 Views

Shock as Bulawayo records 100% increase in Coronavirus cases

45 mins ago | 158 Views

Twins die in mysterious Mt Nyangani mishap

45 mins ago | 193 Views

Recovered Covid-19 patient ready to raise awareness

45 mins ago | 82 Views

1 400 cops deployed to enforce lockdown compliance

46 mins ago | 74 Views

'We did not complain when our nationals where mistreated in Zim so you need to shut up when yours suffer,' China tells Zimbabwe

46 mins ago | 236 Views

Truck driver from South Africa quarantined at NSSA hotel

46 mins ago | 69 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane to bring 30t Covid-19 equipment

47 mins ago | 59 Views

Second batch of John Deere tractors delivered

47 mins ago | 42 Views

Govt to regulate imports of Covid-19 materials

48 mins ago | 26 Views

Open letter to President Ramaphosa - Voice of the voiceless

57 mins ago | 92 Views

Vendors most affected by lockdown - ZimVac report

7 hrs ago | 632 Views

Bulawayo now Zimbabwe's COVID-19 epicentre

7 hrs ago | 2443 Views

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 3756 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

12 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

12 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

12 hrs ago | 1875 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

12 hrs ago | 924 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

12 hrs ago | 9972 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

12 hrs ago | 1016 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

12 hrs ago | 386 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

12 hrs ago | 349 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

14 hrs ago | 3239 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

14 hrs ago | 4420 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

15 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

15 hrs ago | 2162 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

16 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

17 hrs ago | 982 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

17 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

17 hrs ago | 1797 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days