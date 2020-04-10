Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man rapes daughter (13)

by Staff reporter
42 secs ago | Views
A 50-YeAR-OLD Mutare man allegedly repeatedly raped his 13-year-old daughter for over six months, a local magistrate heard yesterday.

Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe did not ask the accused to plead and remanded him in custody to April 23, 2020.

He is being charged with rape as well as indecent assault as defined in the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Prosecutor Nomathemba Sayi told the court that the man sent his wife back to her parents in August 2019 after she developed mental problems.

The accused person then became the sole custodian of the daughter who he repeatedly raped from August last year to January this year.

Her elder sister took her away for three months, but the man took her back last month and continued abusing her.

The abuses allegedly stopped when the sister moved in to stay with her a few weeks later.

The matter came to light recently after the girl complained of abdominal pain and sores on her privates, which forced her to disclose that she was being abused by her father.

She was then escorted to make a police report and was referred to Mutare Provincial hospital for medical examination, leading to the arrest of the man.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Lockdown without massive screening won't work, says Chamisa's MDC

1 sec ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out massive testing

58 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe economy to contract by 7,4%

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa foreign trips bleed Treasury

4 mins ago | 1 Views

MDC Alliance blasts Mnangagwa's govt over shoddy lockdown preps

5 mins ago | 5 Views

More added to Zimbabwe's essential services list

7 mins ago | 11 Views

Residents call for door-to-door mealie-meal delivery

7 mins ago | 6 Views

MDC Alliance's assets are proceeds of crime

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe Saints revival poser

9 mins ago | 5 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt reviewing lockdown exemptions'

37 mins ago | 293 Views

Chamisa to deal with legitimacy storm after Covid-19 menace

37 mins ago | 194 Views

Govt lauds Zimbabweans' support in Covid-19 fight

38 mins ago | 49 Views

Social safety net payouts begin

39 mins ago | 93 Views

Zimbabweans in SA begs to return home

40 mins ago | 134 Views

Police impound 300 vehicles in Bulawayo

40 mins ago | 136 Views

Govt condemns lockdown price hikes

42 mins ago | 77 Views

Thorngrove admits first Covid-19 patient

43 mins ago | 121 Views

Remittances offer families a lifeline

44 mins ago | 92 Views

Covid-19 positive woman gallivants freely around Bulawayo

44 mins ago | 216 Views

'Report rogue cops to superiors'

45 mins ago | 81 Views

Woman arraigned for murdering ex-convict

45 mins ago | 122 Views

You cannot partition their blood: Cde Matemadanda

46 mins ago | 151 Views

Malaria outbreak hits Mashonaland West

46 mins ago | 63 Views

Shock as Bulawayo records 100% increase in Coronavirus cases

46 mins ago | 170 Views

Twins die in mysterious Mt Nyangani mishap

46 mins ago | 198 Views

Recovered Covid-19 patient ready to raise awareness

47 mins ago | 82 Views

1 400 cops deployed to enforce lockdown compliance

47 mins ago | 75 Views

'We did not complain when our nationals where mistreated in Zim so you need to shut up when yours suffer,' China tells Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 243 Views

Truck driver from South Africa quarantined at NSSA hotel

48 mins ago | 73 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane to bring 30t Covid-19 equipment

48 mins ago | 61 Views

Second batch of John Deere tractors delivered

49 mins ago | 43 Views

Govt to regulate imports of Covid-19 materials

49 mins ago | 27 Views

Open letter to President Ramaphosa - Voice of the voiceless

59 mins ago | 92 Views

Vendors most affected by lockdown - ZimVac report

7 hrs ago | 632 Views

Bulawayo now Zimbabwe's COVID-19 epicentre

7 hrs ago | 2446 Views

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 3764 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

12 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

12 hrs ago | 1740 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

12 hrs ago | 1877 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

12 hrs ago | 926 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

12 hrs ago | 9998 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

12 hrs ago | 1017 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

12 hrs ago | 386 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

12 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

14 hrs ago | 3243 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

15 hrs ago | 4423 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

15 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

15 hrs ago | 2164 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

16 hrs ago | 2073 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days