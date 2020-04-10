Latest News Editor's Choice


Gun-totting robbers raid tuckshop

by Staff reporter
THREE machete and gun-totting robbers raided a tuckshop in Vumba Heights and stole goods worth US$3 000.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the robbery yesterday.

He said Margaret Mutepfura's wooden tuckshop at Mureremba Farm in Vumba was raided as she was asleep at around 2315 hours.

She was in the company of her cousin Good Bere, who had visited her on the day from Gosho village under Chief Zimunya.

Kakohwa said the pair was asleep when three unknown assailants forced their entry into the wooden cabin. The robbers were armed with machetes, while one of them had a revolver.

"The one who had the revolver pointed it at Mutepfura demanding cash. The robbers assaulted the two using a claw hammer and fists," Kakohwa said, adding Mutepfura and Bere sustained multiple cuts.

The robbers walked away with mobile phones, a 250 Watts solar battery, a solar inverter and an amplifier all valued at US$3 000.

No arrests have been made and investigations are underway.

Source - newsday

