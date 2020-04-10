Latest News Editor's Choice


Shock as Bulawayo records 100% increase in Coronavirus cases

by Mandla Ndlovu
10 hrs ago | Views
The Ministry of Health has announced that Bulawayo province had a 100% increase in positive coronavirus cases within 24 hours.

In a statement issued on  Wednesday the Ministry said:

To date, more than two million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 125 000 deaths have been reported globally.

The National Microbiology Reference Laboratory today tested 28 samples (Harare - 23, Mashonaland East - 3, Mutare -1 and Masvingo- 1) and all were negative for COVID-19.

Additionally, the National TB Reference Laboratory in Bulawayo tested 23 samples, and five were positive for COVID-19. All five cases were due to local transmission. More details to follow.

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe now has twenty-three confirmed cases, including three deaths.

Case #18 reported yesterday is a 44-year-old male resident of Harare who returned from the United Kingdom on the 13th of April 2020.

On arrival, he had no signs or symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 and was therefore put on mandatory quarantine at one of the designated quarantine centres. As part of our intensified surveillance for COVID-19, the local Rapid Response Team collected samples from all returning residents at this quarantine centre.

He was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 , yesterday and has since been relocated to Wilkins Hospital for isolation and treatment. He is stable, with mild disease.



