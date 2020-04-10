Chinese doctors head to Africa to join Covid-19 fight

News / National

by Staff reporter

Teams of Chinese doctors have set off to Ethiopia and Burkina Faso to support efforts to fight coronavirus pandemic, state-owned China Global Television Network reports.Their exact number unspecified, but they are drawn from Sichuan Province and Tianjin Municipality.They left for Africa on Thursday according to China's foreign ministry.They will share experience, provide guidance and technical advice on epidemic prevention in the two countries, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian is quoted as saying.Nigeria also plans to bring 18 Chinese doctors into the country to help fight the coronavirus, but local doctors have voiced their displeasure.The Nigerian Medical Association said it would be better to make use of the many unemployed or under-employed medical personnel already in the country. It also said the Chinese doctors would not be familiar with the culture or challenges of working in Nigeria.Reports have emerged of hundreds of Africans evicted from their homes and hotels in the Chinese city of Guangzhou over fears the coronavirus was spreading in African communities.Nigeria, through its embassy in Beijing, had said it is prepared to evacuate its citizens from China.