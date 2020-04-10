Latest News Editor's Choice


Britain avails money for its citizens to leave Zimbabwe

by Mandla Ndlovu
7 hrs ago
The United Kingdom has issued an urgent appeal on the British citizen in Zimbabwe to apply for funds to leave the county and travel back home.

In a series of tweets, the UK embassy in Zimbabwe said, "UK nationals normally resident in the UK but still here in Zimbabwe: please book a flight home asap. Get in touch with the embassy team if you haven't already on ukinfo.harare@fco.gov.uk @flyethiopian's next scheduled flight to London is Sat April 18. There are seats available.

"You can now apply for an emergency government loan if you cannot afford your travel costs back to the UK and you've exhausted all other options."

The Embassy added that, "This process will be administered by Corporate Travel Management (CTM) on behalf of @foreignoffice . If you want to pursue this option you will need to provide confirmation to CTM that you agree to repay the loan within six months. To check your eligibility and understand more about the process, contact CTM at EMEArepatriations@travelctm.com or call +44 20 7429 9990."

The call by the embassy comes at a time when the Founder of Microsoft Melinda Gates said she is dead bodies on the streets of Africa soon.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days