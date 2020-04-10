Miner defies lockdown dies in a shaft

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

A miner defied the country's total lockdown yesterday and went for gold panning at Grace mining syndicate, Bindura where he died.Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fedelis Dhewu confirm the incident."I can confirm a sudden case in Bindura where a 22 year old miner died after inhaling gases in a 20 meter deep shaft," said Dhewu.Allegations are that Effort Zisadza (22) of 750 Green Hill, Bindura entered a 20 meters deep shaft with a water pump intending to pump out water in the shaft but failed after inhaling gases while underground.He became unconscious and was retrieved from the shaft by his colleagues but later died.