Zimbabwe avails 2 130 hospital beds for Coronavirus patients

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Information Secretary Nick Mangwana has revealed that the government has availed more that 2 000 hospital beds to cater for Coronavirus students.The list of hospital beds comes at a time when Bulawayo experienced 100% increase in coronavirus cases.Find the full list below:Bulawayo -270Harare - 610Manicaland -200Mash Central- 180Mash East - 220Mash West -180Masvingo -160Mat North- 140Mat South- 120Midlands - 180