Zimbabwe avails 2 130 hospital beds for Coronavirus patients
7 hrs ago | Views
Information Secretary Nick Mangwana has revealed that the government has availed more that 2 000 hospital beds to cater for Coronavirus students.
The list of hospital beds comes at a time when Bulawayo experienced 100% increase in coronavirus cases.
Find the full list below:
Bulawayo -270
Harare - 610
Manicaland -200
Mash Central- 180
Mash East - 220
Mash West -180
Masvingo -160
Mat North- 140
Mat South- 120
Midlands - 180
Source - Byo24News