Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe avails 2 130 hospital beds for Coronavirus patients

by Mandla Ndlovu
7 hrs ago | Views
Information Secretary Nick Mangwana has revealed that the government has availed more that 2 000 hospital beds to cater for Coronavirus students.

The list of hospital beds comes at a time when Bulawayo experienced 100% increase in coronavirus cases.

Find the full list below:

Bulawayo -270
 
Harare - 610
 
Manicaland -200
 
Mash Central- 180
 
Mash East - 220
 
Mash West -180
 
Masvingo -160
 
Mat North- 140
 
Mat South- 120
 
Midlands - 180



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe Embassy to assist those who want to leave South Africa

2 hrs ago | 603 Views

Suspected Covid-19 case in Chinhoyi

2 hrs ago | 830 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown extension?

2 hrs ago | 1933 Views

BREAKING: Hwange family isolated after sudden death

2 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Covid-19 positive woman 'gallivanting around town' responds to allegations

2 hrs ago | 789 Views

The best cars to buy when living in the city

3 hrs ago | 830 Views

Coronavirus patient #15 speaks out...hits back at media for false accusations

3 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Blind Zimbabwe couple battle to find food in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 602 Views

Latest on alcohol ban in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces join corona war

4 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Qalisa Retirement Village residents to be tested for Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 591 Views

Bulawayo police officers sent home after contact with self-isolation breach Covid-19 nurse

4 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Botswana to deport 500 Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Covid-19 kills 14 Zimbabweans in UK

4 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Buyanga to return son to ex-girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mnangagwa emergency relief court judgement reserved

4 hrs ago | 807 Views

PHOTO: Countrywide roller meal distribution kicks off

4 hrs ago | 476 Views

Energy Mutodi - Biti clash over IMF funding

5 hrs ago | 962 Views

Malema attacks Trump...calls him cruel and immature

6 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Miner defies lockdown dies in a shaft

7 hrs ago | 966 Views

Artists must roar to life in the Covid-19 environment

7 hrs ago | 228 Views

Britain avails money for its citizens to leave Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Zimbabwe to start phasing out use of US dollars at the end of 2022

8 hrs ago | 2821 Views

Bulawayo Mayor urges Coronavirus GoFundMe fundraisers to remit the money

8 hrs ago | 820 Views

Binga flood victims getting more help from donors than from govt

8 hrs ago | 401 Views

Makokoba suburb needs urgent renewal

8 hrs ago | 559 Views

Chinese doctors head to Africa to join Covid-19 fight

9 hrs ago | 1110 Views

FULL TEXT: Nelson Chamisa's state of the nation address

9 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Shock as Bulawayo records 100% increase in Coronavirus cases

10 hrs ago | 5092 Views

Zinasu rejects e-learning proposals

11 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Gun-totting robbers raid tuckshop

11 hrs ago | 965 Views

Amacimbi harvesters defy lockdown, invade Insiza

11 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Ndebele monarch donates to Ekusileni Medical Centre

11 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa, 'You can't fight COVID-19 alone'

11 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Man rapes daughter (13)

11 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out massive testing

11 hrs ago | 919 Views

Mnangagwa foreign trips bleed Treasury

11 hrs ago | 969 Views

More added to Zimbabwe's essential services list

11 hrs ago | 1096 Views

MDC Alliance's assets are proceeds of crime

11 hrs ago | 1653 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt reviewing lockdown exemptions'

11 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Chamisa to deal with legitimacy storm after Covid-19 menace

11 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Covid-19 positive woman gallivants freely around Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Shock as Bulawayo records 100% increase in Coronavirus cases

12 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Twins die in mysterious Mt Nyangani mishap

12 hrs ago | 1139 Views

'We did not complain when our nationals where mistreated in Zim so you need to shut up when yours suffer,' China tells Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Bulawayo now Zimbabwe's COVID-19 epicentre

18 hrs ago | 2979 Views

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 4490 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

23 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

23 hrs ago | 1972 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days