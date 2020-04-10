Latest News Editor's Choice


Malema attacks Trump...calls him cruel and immature

by Mandla Ndlovu
Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters have condem,ned the decision taken by American President Donald Trump to halt the funding of the World Health Organisation.

In a statement on Thursday EFF said, "The decision to do this highlights a deep disdain for human life by Donald Trump. Donald Trump's actions are not only a direct attack on the health of other nations, they threaten the livelihood of US citizens as well. Flattening the curve of infection and subsequently being victorious globally against this virus is something that stands to benefit everybody in the whole world. Donald Trump must be informed that the continuous existence of Corona Virus threatens the national security of American people as well, and quite frankly, even his own existence."

The EFF said it encourages other nations to continue funding WHO so that it assists smaller countries to fight the deadly pandemic.

"The globe is faced with the worst pandemic in over a century. Triumphing over a global pandemic requires integrated efforts from all forces. The operational inadequacies of the World Health Organization can very well be confronted and challenged without dwindling human existence into the pits of suffocation.

"The EFF calls on Donald Trump to reconsider his decision and retract the decision to halt  funding for the World Health Organization. The decision to do this treacherously immature and cruel decision will unfortunately not be adequate to rescue him from his own failures.

"The EFF also calls on all other nations to continue pledging to fight against this pandemic and to cooperate with other nations for complete triumph over the global pandemic. Nations that can afford to increase their contribution should do so, particularly China in order to fill the financial gap being left behind by the manipulative imperialism of the USA."The party added.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days