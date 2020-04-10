Latest News Editor's Choice


Energy Mutodi - Biti clash over IMF funding

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi and MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti have clashed the International Monetary Fund Debt Relief funding which has been availed to underprivileged countries.

The twar between the two took place on Wednesday when Mutodi posted that, "The IMF has announced a Debt Service Relief for 25 poor countries to increase their capacity to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Zimbabwe is not on that list of poor countries because we do not owe the IMF anything."

After a few moments Biti responded to the tweet saying, "You my friend , should learn to zip your mouth shut until Doctors reinsert your missing cerebral cortex."

Biti had earlier on tweeted that the reason why Zimbabwe was being sidelined by the IMF was because of bad governance.

"20 African countries obtain debt relief and Zimbabwe is conspicuously absent .The reason is political illegitimacy, fascism &disrespect of the rule of law. Reason is corruption & rent seeking behavior,cartels & #SakundaRepublic .Reason is failure to reform & stealing elections." Biti said.



Source - Byo24News

