PHOTO: Countrywide roller meal distribution kicks off

by Mandla Ndlovu

More details to follow on how the program is operating in other provinces



The Roller meal distribution program kicked off with distribution in Mashonaland East's Epworth Rural district council.According to eyewitnesses, trucks offloaded the basic commodity at Munyukwi Business centre in Epworth on Thursday.Scores of residents stood in queues, observing social distance and managed to buy the commodity at ZWL$ 70.Roller meal had become a scarce commodity as some retailers were diverting it to the black market for higher returns in US dollar terms. The Grain Millers Association intervened and launched a roller meal distribution program which seeks to cushion the consumer, and bring mealie meal closer to their doorstep in these lockdown times.The roller meal distribution program is a nation program which is set to roll out to all parts of the country as the nation battles to control the global pandemic.