Mnangagwa emergency relief court judgement reserved

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sued for failing to provide emergency relief to impoverished Zimbabweans after implementing the national lockdown to contain spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).In an application filed by Tendai Biti Law on behalf of Harare North legislator Allan Norman Markham and activist Mfundo Mlilo, Health minister Obadiah Moyo, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, Local Government minister July Moyo and Mnangagwa were cited as respondents.The application was heard before High Court judges Joseph Musakwa and Owen Tagu on Tuesday and judgment has been reserved.Markham and Mlilo want Mnangagwa, Ncube and Moyo to pass and enforce regulations that provide for emergency relief in the form of door-to-door food handouts, cash handouts, water deliveries, and related provisions that sustain the livelihoods of affected communities during the lockdown period within 48 hours of passing of the order.Failure to enact such regulations be declared a breach of the right to life, health and clean environment as protected by the Constitution, the court heard.The court heard section 44 of the Constitution places an obligation on the State to protect and promote human rights by providing water and food subsidies during lockdown.