Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa emergency relief court judgement reserved

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sued for failing to provide emergency relief to impoverished Zimbabweans after implementing the national lockdown to contain spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

In an application filed by Tendai Biti Law on behalf of Harare North legislator Allan Norman Markham and activist Mfundo Mlilo, Health minister Obadiah Moyo, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, Local Government minister July Moyo and Mnangagwa were cited as respondents.

The application was heard before High Court judges Joseph Musakwa and Owen Tagu on Tuesday and judgment has been reserved.

Markham and Mlilo want Mnangagwa, Ncube and Moyo to pass and enforce regulations that provide for emergency relief in the form of door-to-door food handouts, cash handouts, water deliveries, and related provisions that sustain the livelihoods of affected communities during the lockdown period within 48 hours of passing of the order.

Failure to enact such regulations be declared a breach of the right to life, health and clean environment as protected by the Constitution, the court heard.

The court heard section 44 of the Constitution places an obligation on the State to protect and promote human rights by providing water and food subsidies during lockdown.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe Embassy to assist those who want to leave South Africa

2 hrs ago | 597 Views

Suspected Covid-19 case in Chinhoyi

2 hrs ago | 828 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown extension?

2 hrs ago | 1925 Views

BREAKING: Hwange family isolated after sudden death

2 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Covid-19 positive woman 'gallivanting around town' responds to allegations

2 hrs ago | 788 Views

The best cars to buy when living in the city

3 hrs ago | 830 Views

Coronavirus patient #15 speaks out...hits back at media for false accusations

3 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Blind Zimbabwe couple battle to find food in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 602 Views

Latest on alcohol ban in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces join corona war

4 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Qalisa Retirement Village residents to be tested for Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 591 Views

Bulawayo police officers sent home after contact with self-isolation breach Covid-19 nurse

4 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Botswana to deport 500 Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Covid-19 kills 14 Zimbabweans in UK

4 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Buyanga to return son to ex-girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 869 Views

PHOTO: Countrywide roller meal distribution kicks off

4 hrs ago | 476 Views

Energy Mutodi - Biti clash over IMF funding

5 hrs ago | 961 Views

Malema attacks Trump...calls him cruel and immature

6 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Zimbabwe avails 2 130 hospital beds for Coronavirus patients

7 hrs ago | 939 Views

Miner defies lockdown dies in a shaft

7 hrs ago | 966 Views

Artists must roar to life in the Covid-19 environment

7 hrs ago | 228 Views

Britain avails money for its citizens to leave Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Zimbabwe to start phasing out use of US dollars at the end of 2022

8 hrs ago | 2819 Views

Bulawayo Mayor urges Coronavirus GoFundMe fundraisers to remit the money

8 hrs ago | 820 Views

Binga flood victims getting more help from donors than from govt

8 hrs ago | 401 Views

Makokoba suburb needs urgent renewal

8 hrs ago | 559 Views

Chinese doctors head to Africa to join Covid-19 fight

9 hrs ago | 1110 Views

FULL TEXT: Nelson Chamisa's state of the nation address

9 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Shock as Bulawayo records 100% increase in Coronavirus cases

10 hrs ago | 5088 Views

Zinasu rejects e-learning proposals

11 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Gun-totting robbers raid tuckshop

11 hrs ago | 965 Views

Amacimbi harvesters defy lockdown, invade Insiza

11 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Ndebele monarch donates to Ekusileni Medical Centre

11 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa, 'You can't fight COVID-19 alone'

11 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Man rapes daughter (13)

11 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out massive testing

11 hrs ago | 919 Views

Mnangagwa foreign trips bleed Treasury

11 hrs ago | 969 Views

More added to Zimbabwe's essential services list

11 hrs ago | 1094 Views

MDC Alliance's assets are proceeds of crime

11 hrs ago | 1653 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt reviewing lockdown exemptions'

11 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Chamisa to deal with legitimacy storm after Covid-19 menace

11 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Covid-19 positive woman gallivants freely around Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Shock as Bulawayo records 100% increase in Coronavirus cases

12 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Twins die in mysterious Mt Nyangani mishap

12 hrs ago | 1139 Views

'We did not complain when our nationals where mistreated in Zim so you need to shut up when yours suffer,' China tells Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Bulawayo now Zimbabwe's COVID-19 epicentre

18 hrs ago | 2979 Views

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 4489 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

23 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

23 hrs ago | 1972 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days