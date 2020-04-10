Covid-19 kills 14 Zimbabweans in UK

News / National

by Staff reporter

AT LEAST 14 Zimbabweans are among the 12 000 coronavirus deaths recorded in the United Kingdom (UK), an official has said.Zimbabwe's deputy ambassador to UK, Elisha Karodza said after tracking the information from different sources, the embassy has managed to account for 14 Zimbabwean deaths due to coronavirus as of Tuesday night."As of late yesterday (Tuesday), we recorded 14 deaths attributed to Covid-19, the specific details have been forwarded to the head office and we will let you know in due time," Karodza said.This follows reports that many of the Zimbabweans who have died there due to the virus are health workers and care-givers who migrated to the UK in search of greener pastures.Britain, which went into lockdown on March 23, has seen more than 30 health workers dying after contracting the lethal coronavirus.