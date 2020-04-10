Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Botswana to deport 500 Zimbabweans

by Agency staff
4 hrs ago | Views
Botswana's authorities are expected to deport additional 500 Zimbabwean nationals over COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the bordering country, country's local media reported Thursday.

Some 500 Zimbabwean nationals will be deported from Botswana after experiencing hardships due to firm coronavirus restrictions imposed by authorities including a 28-day-lockdown and declaring a six-month state of emergency, leaving a number of Zimbabweans without jobs and in "imminent hunger", the News Day website reported.

"The government of Zimbabwe should expect to receive 500 deportees from Botswana," the website quoted a statement by Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Botswana Batirai Henry Mukonoweshuro, as reading.

"About 230 people have already surrendered themselves to the police and district commissioner in Gaborone," he wrote.

"These were expected to be deported as of (Thursday) and more continue to register themselves with the embassy," the ambassador added.

He urged the authorities in Zimbabwe to take proper measures to receive the deported nationals.

"It is recommended that arrangements be made by the relevant ministries and departments to facilitate the reception of these nationals at the border to prepare for their transportation from the border to the facilities provided for their quarantine," he said.

Some of the Zimbabwean nationals had gone to Botswana for shopping after the lockdown became effective and were stuck there, according to the website.

The stuck Zimbabweans are now being screened at a "coronavirus command centre," it added.

On Tuesday, 87 Zimbabweans were already deported, bringing the number of the deported from Botswana amid COVID-19 to 368, according to the website.

The virus, which was first detected in Wuhan, China late last year, has spread to at least 185 countries and territories. It has killed more than 138,000 people and infected over 2.07 million so far.

Source - Anadolu Agency

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe Embassy to assist those who want to leave South Africa

1 hr ago | 407 Views

Suspected Covid-19 case in Chinhoyi

2 hrs ago | 621 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown extension?

2 hrs ago | 1458 Views

BREAKING: Hwange family isolated after sudden death

2 hrs ago | 897 Views

Covid-19 positive woman 'gallivanting around town' responds to allegations

2 hrs ago | 618 Views

The best cars to buy when living in the city

3 hrs ago | 700 Views

Coronavirus patient #15 speaks out...hits back at media for false accusations

3 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Blind Zimbabwe couple battle to find food in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 553 Views

Latest on alcohol ban in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces join corona war

4 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Qalisa Retirement Village residents to be tested for Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 563 Views

Bulawayo police officers sent home after contact with self-isolation breach Covid-19 nurse

4 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Covid-19 kills 14 Zimbabweans in UK

4 hrs ago | 955 Views

Buyanga to return son to ex-girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 824 Views

Mnangagwa emergency relief court judgement reserved

4 hrs ago | 616 Views

PHOTO: Countrywide roller meal distribution kicks off

4 hrs ago | 450 Views

Energy Mutodi - Biti clash over IMF funding

4 hrs ago | 920 Views

Malema attacks Trump...calls him cruel and immature

5 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Zimbabwe avails 2 130 hospital beds for Coronavirus patients

6 hrs ago | 919 Views

Miner defies lockdown dies in a shaft

6 hrs ago | 950 Views

Artists must roar to life in the Covid-19 environment

7 hrs ago | 225 Views

Britain avails money for its citizens to leave Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 2237 Views

Zimbabwe to start phasing out use of US dollars at the end of 2022

7 hrs ago | 2735 Views

Bulawayo Mayor urges Coronavirus GoFundMe fundraisers to remit the money

8 hrs ago | 809 Views

Binga flood victims getting more help from donors than from govt

8 hrs ago | 398 Views

Makokoba suburb needs urgent renewal

8 hrs ago | 547 Views

Chinese doctors head to Africa to join Covid-19 fight

8 hrs ago | 1096 Views

FULL TEXT: Nelson Chamisa's state of the nation address

9 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Shock as Bulawayo records 100% increase in Coronavirus cases

9 hrs ago | 4923 Views

Zinasu rejects e-learning proposals

10 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Gun-totting robbers raid tuckshop

10 hrs ago | 963 Views

Amacimbi harvesters defy lockdown, invade Insiza

10 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Ndebele monarch donates to Ekusileni Medical Centre

10 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa, 'You can't fight COVID-19 alone'

10 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Man rapes daughter (13)

10 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out massive testing

10 hrs ago | 910 Views

Mnangagwa foreign trips bleed Treasury

10 hrs ago | 959 Views

More added to Zimbabwe's essential services list

10 hrs ago | 1079 Views

MDC Alliance's assets are proceeds of crime

10 hrs ago | 1623 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt reviewing lockdown exemptions'

11 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Chamisa to deal with legitimacy storm after Covid-19 menace

11 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Covid-19 positive woman gallivants freely around Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Shock as Bulawayo records 100% increase in Coronavirus cases

11 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Twins die in mysterious Mt Nyangani mishap

11 hrs ago | 1123 Views

'We did not complain when our nationals where mistreated in Zim so you need to shut up when yours suffer,' China tells Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Bulawayo now Zimbabwe's COVID-19 epicentre

18 hrs ago | 2974 Views

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 4482 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

22 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

22 hrs ago | 1966 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days