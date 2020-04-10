Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo police officers sent home after contact with self-isolation breach Covid-19 nurse

by Agency staff
4 hrs ago | Views
Panic has gripped Hillside Police Station in Bulawayo after a nurse aide who should have been in self-isolation at home went to the station to resolve a dispute with her tenant.

The 52-year-old nurse aide, who works at Mater Dei Hospital, was ordered to self-isolate after attending to 79-year-old Ian Hyslop who died from the highly infectious respiratory virus on April  4, although the diagnosis was not known until April 7 due to delays in getting his sample to a laboratory Harare.

The woman, a resident of Hillcrest suburb, is one of three people who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, April 13. She is known as ‘Case 16'.

An internal police memo dated April 15 reveals that on April 8, a day after Hyslop's positive result came in, the nurse aide was ordered to take leave from work and self-isolate at home.

However, within hours of being told to go home and not leave, she went to Hillside Police Station where she came into contact with eight police officers, including one who sat on the same bench as her.

The memo, sent from Police Intelligence Hillside to the Police District Intelligence Officer, claims "social distance was maintained" during the time she was at the police station, where she arrived wearing a face mask.

On April 14, the officer who had sat with the nurse aide on the bench went to the ZRP Bulawayo Camp Hospital complaining of a flu.

The memo adds: "He was given sick no duty for three days and is supposed to report for duty on April 17, 2020.

"Among the police members the patient got in contact with, so far, it is Constable ****** who is not feeling well. There are chances that same could have had body contact with the patient although it was not revealed. There is need to self-isolate the concerned members."

The officers involved are all expected to be tested for the virus.

The latest revelations come after another patient, a physiotherapist working at the United Bulawayo Hospitals, was revealed to have left home after being told to self-isolate. The 34-year-old's results were announced on April 13.

The Bulawayo Chronicle reported on Thursday that the woman, known as ‘Case 15', "violated self-isolation measures by roaming around the city, exposing residents to the deadly pandemic."

She was allegedly seen at Bradfield Shopping Centre by residents, and surveillance teams had more than once been to her house and failed to find her.

Dr Edwin Sibanda, the director of health services for the City of Bulawayo, said authorities were now considering moving her to an isolation centre to ensure compliance.

Authorities are still trying to establish how ‘Case 15' contracted the virus, with attention turning to her landlords who were recently in the country from the United Kingdom.

The only patient to recover from coronavirus so far, 52-year-old Saul Sakudya of Harare, has previously criticised the government for neglecting people who are placed in self-isolation.

He blasted: "The government has not been supportive. It is not walking the talk. I was quarantined on March 24 and up to now, no-one from the Ministry of Health or any government department has been here to see me, or provide food.

"I'm not supposed to go out, but my government is not worried about how I'm surviving. What's the social welfare department doing if it can't help the vulnerable?"

Journalist Bezhnev Malaba said the government should look into the social conditions of people being placed in self-isolation, otherwise the system would not work.

"In a strange way, I think ‘Case 15' is quite a logical lady. Look, Covid-19 has an 85 percent recovery rate. Starvation, on the other hand, is 100 percent death," he said on Twitter.

Zimbabwe recorded the highest daily infections on Wednesday - five - all of them local infections in Bulawayo.

Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe Embassy to assist those who want to leave South Africa

1 hr ago | 407 Views

Suspected Covid-19 case in Chinhoyi

2 hrs ago | 621 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown extension?

2 hrs ago | 1457 Views

BREAKING: Hwange family isolated after sudden death

2 hrs ago | 897 Views

Covid-19 positive woman 'gallivanting around town' responds to allegations

2 hrs ago | 618 Views

The best cars to buy when living in the city

3 hrs ago | 699 Views

Coronavirus patient #15 speaks out...hits back at media for false accusations

3 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Blind Zimbabwe couple battle to find food in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 553 Views

Latest on alcohol ban in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces join corona war

4 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Qalisa Retirement Village residents to be tested for Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 563 Views

Botswana to deport 500 Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Covid-19 kills 14 Zimbabweans in UK

4 hrs ago | 955 Views

Buyanga to return son to ex-girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 824 Views

Mnangagwa emergency relief court judgement reserved

4 hrs ago | 615 Views

PHOTO: Countrywide roller meal distribution kicks off

4 hrs ago | 450 Views

Energy Mutodi - Biti clash over IMF funding

4 hrs ago | 920 Views

Malema attacks Trump...calls him cruel and immature

5 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Zimbabwe avails 2 130 hospital beds for Coronavirus patients

6 hrs ago | 919 Views

Miner defies lockdown dies in a shaft

6 hrs ago | 950 Views

Artists must roar to life in the Covid-19 environment

7 hrs ago | 225 Views

Britain avails money for its citizens to leave Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 2237 Views

Zimbabwe to start phasing out use of US dollars at the end of 2022

7 hrs ago | 2735 Views

Bulawayo Mayor urges Coronavirus GoFundMe fundraisers to remit the money

8 hrs ago | 809 Views

Binga flood victims getting more help from donors than from govt

8 hrs ago | 398 Views

Makokoba suburb needs urgent renewal

8 hrs ago | 547 Views

Chinese doctors head to Africa to join Covid-19 fight

8 hrs ago | 1096 Views

FULL TEXT: Nelson Chamisa's state of the nation address

9 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Shock as Bulawayo records 100% increase in Coronavirus cases

9 hrs ago | 4922 Views

Zinasu rejects e-learning proposals

10 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Gun-totting robbers raid tuckshop

10 hrs ago | 963 Views

Amacimbi harvesters defy lockdown, invade Insiza

10 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Ndebele monarch donates to Ekusileni Medical Centre

10 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa, 'You can't fight COVID-19 alone'

10 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Man rapes daughter (13)

10 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out massive testing

10 hrs ago | 910 Views

Mnangagwa foreign trips bleed Treasury

10 hrs ago | 959 Views

More added to Zimbabwe's essential services list

10 hrs ago | 1079 Views

MDC Alliance's assets are proceeds of crime

10 hrs ago | 1623 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt reviewing lockdown exemptions'

11 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Chamisa to deal with legitimacy storm after Covid-19 menace

11 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Covid-19 positive woman gallivants freely around Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Shock as Bulawayo records 100% increase in Coronavirus cases

11 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Twins die in mysterious Mt Nyangani mishap

11 hrs ago | 1123 Views

'We did not complain when our nationals where mistreated in Zim so you need to shut up when yours suffer,' China tells Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Bulawayo now Zimbabwe's COVID-19 epicentre

18 hrs ago | 2973 Views

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 4482 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

22 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

22 hrs ago | 1966 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days