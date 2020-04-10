Bulawayo police officers sent home after contact with self-isolation breach Covid-19 nurse

News / National

by Agency staff

Panic has gripped Hillside Police Station in Bulawayo after a nurse aide who should have been in self-isolation at home went to the station to resolve a dispute with her tenant.The 52-year-old nurse aide, who works at Mater Dei Hospital, was ordered to self-isolate after attending to 79-year-old Ian Hyslop who died from the highly infectious respiratory virus on April 4, although the diagnosis was not known until April 7 due to delays in getting his sample to a laboratory Harare.The woman, a resident of Hillcrest suburb, is one of three people who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, April 13. She is known as ‘Case 16'.An internal police memo dated April 15 reveals that on April 8, a day after Hyslop's positive result came in, the nurse aide was ordered to take leave from work and self-isolate at home.However, within hours of being told to go home and not leave, she went to Hillside Police Station where she came into contact with eight police officers, including one who sat on the same bench as her.The memo, sent from Police Intelligence Hillside to the Police District Intelligence Officer, claims "social distance was maintained" during the time she was at the police station, where she arrived wearing a face mask.On April 14, the officer who had sat with the nurse aide on the bench went to the ZRP Bulawayo Camp Hospital complaining of a flu.The memo adds: "He was given sick no duty for three days and is supposed to report for duty on April 17, 2020."Among the police members the patient got in contact with, so far, it is Constable ****** who is not feeling well. There are chances that same could have had body contact with the patient although it was not revealed. There is need to self-isolate the concerned members."The officers involved are all expected to be tested for the virus.The latest revelations come after another patient, a physiotherapist working at the United Bulawayo Hospitals, was revealed to have left home after being told to self-isolate. The 34-year-old's results were announced on April 13.The Bulawayo Chronicle reported on Thursday that the woman, known as ‘Case 15', "violated self-isolation measures by roaming around the city, exposing residents to the deadly pandemic."She was allegedly seen at Bradfield Shopping Centre by residents, and surveillance teams had more than once been to her house and failed to find her.Dr Edwin Sibanda, the director of health services for the City of Bulawayo, said authorities were now considering moving her to an isolation centre to ensure compliance.Authorities are still trying to establish how ‘Case 15' contracted the virus, with attention turning to her landlords who were recently in the country from the United Kingdom.The only patient to recover from coronavirus so far, 52-year-old Saul Sakudya of Harare, has previously criticised the government for neglecting people who are placed in self-isolation.He blasted: "The government has not been supportive. It is not walking the talk. I was quarantined on March 24 and up to now, no-one from the Ministry of Health or any government department has been here to see me, or provide food."I'm not supposed to go out, but my government is not worried about how I'm surviving. What's the social welfare department doing if it can't help the vulnerable?"Journalist Bezhnev Malaba said the government should look into the social conditions of people being placed in self-isolation, otherwise the system would not work."In a strange way, I think ‘Case 15' is quite a logical lady. Look, Covid-19 has an 85 percent recovery rate. Starvation, on the other hand, is 100 percent death," he said on Twitter.Zimbabwe recorded the highest daily infections on Wednesday - five - all of them local infections in Bulawayo.