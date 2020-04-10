Qalisa Retirement Village residents to be tested for Covid-19

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE government - working in conjunction with the Bulawayo City Council - will test 124 residents at Qalisa Retirement Village, where 79 year-old Ian Hyslop, who died from coronavirus recently resided, as part of its fight against Covid-19.A second resident at the home, also aged 79, has since tested positive for Covid-19 as well - although the victim denies having come into contact with Hyslop.Bulawayo's director of health services, Edwin Sibanda, said they would collect specimens from all the 124 residents of the gated village once they received test kits."The retirement village is a confined community, and there is a huge possibility that they may have unknowingly transmitted the virus amongst each other."They share everything, including the doctor who attended to Hyslop. That is why we are going to test everyone there," said Sibanda.