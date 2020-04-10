Latest News Editor's Choice


Latest on alcohol ban in South Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago
Neighbouring South Africa is not lifting the ban on alcohol as highly anticipated by its residents, the government has said.

Addressing the media on Thursday afternoon, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, charged with overseeing the government's response to the outbreak under the Disaster Management Act, revealed that laws would not be amended to allow for the sale of liquor.

Dlamini-Zuma, who was joined by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, said that law enforcement operations, conducted by the South African Police Service (SAPS), with support from the National Defence Force (SANDF), would continue to crack down on defiant liquor distributors. Dlamini-Zuma reiterated:

"We are stressing the prohibition of the transport of liquor. The only alcohol that is allowed to be transported, is the one that is used for commercial purposes… for our sanitisers. Liquor that you drink, is not allowed to be exported in the same way that it is not allowed to be sold."

Asked on whether the lockdown will end on April 30, she failed to give a definite answer.

"We don't know but for now, the lockdown will end on April 30 but even if it ends, you can't just open the floodgates in one day," said Dlamini-Zuma.

She said the lockdown would be opened in "an orderly, incremental manner".

"We are going to be announcing every week which areas are being opened... and the conditions of those openings."



Source - Byo24News/ Dispatch Live

