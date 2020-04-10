Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Blind Zimbabwe couple battle to find food in South Africa

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Willie Chimuka and Fungai Pepukai wandering the streets of Louis Trichardt in Limpopo. They say before the lockdown, they were able to buy food and pay rent with the money they made from begging outside local stores. Photo: Bernard Chiguvare
A blind couple who mostly rely on money they get from begging outside stores in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo, are battling to make ends meet.

According to GroundUp, Willie Chimuka and Fungai Pepukai moved to South Africa from Zimbabwe in 2018. The couple has four children. Three live in Zimbabwe with Chimuka's parents and one lives with them, GroundUp reported.

The couple previously attended Copota, a special school for the blind in Masvingo, Zimbabwe.

Chimuka, 43, said he usually sat near the entrance to Spar in Louis Trichardt while Pepukai sat outside Jet, but since the lockdown, they have not been able to collect enough money for food and rent.

When GroundUp met the couple, they were on their way to the Makhado police station to request permission to return to their begging spots.

"We really appreciate the government's efforts… We were prepared and had everything in place [for the lockdown] but now the extension is a challenge to us. We pay rent on the 15th of every month. This money is budgeted but the challenge is if we pay rent we are going without food for the extended [lockdown] days," said Chimuka.

"We cannot sit at home and relax. All we need is permission to go back to our usual begging spots. If we do not, the family is going to go for days without food. Every month we send money and some food back home. Our parents are just peasant farmers and they cannot do much to support our children," said Chimuka.

Chimuka said that the police advised them to stay home as movement will endanger their lives and those of others.

Witness Tiva from the Limpopo Department of Social Development said the department was running a programme, distributing food parcels to those in need. He advised the couple to visit a local councillor who would take the matter up with social workers in the area.

GroundUp approached a social worker at a local shelter who said they were only allowed to assist people who stayed at, or were willing to move into, the shelter at the Makhado Showground for the duration of the lockdown.

But the couple told GroundUp they would not be comfortable leaving their belongings at the rented house.

It is unclear where Chimuka and Pepukai will get their next meal.

Source - GroundUp

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe Embassy to assist those who want to leave South Africa

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

Suspected Covid-19 case in Chinhoyi

2 hrs ago | 823 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown extension?

2 hrs ago | 1912 Views

BREAKING: Hwange family isolated after sudden death

2 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Covid-19 positive woman 'gallivanting around town' responds to allegations

2 hrs ago | 784 Views

The best cars to buy when living in the city

3 hrs ago | 829 Views

Coronavirus patient #15 speaks out...hits back at media for false accusations

3 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Latest on alcohol ban in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces join corona war

4 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Qalisa Retirement Village residents to be tested for Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 591 Views

Bulawayo police officers sent home after contact with self-isolation breach Covid-19 nurse

4 hrs ago | 1603 Views

Botswana to deport 500 Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Covid-19 kills 14 Zimbabweans in UK

4 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Buyanga to return son to ex-girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 867 Views

Mnangagwa emergency relief court judgement reserved

4 hrs ago | 798 Views

PHOTO: Countrywide roller meal distribution kicks off

4 hrs ago | 476 Views

Energy Mutodi - Biti clash over IMF funding

5 hrs ago | 961 Views

Malema attacks Trump...calls him cruel and immature

6 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Zimbabwe avails 2 130 hospital beds for Coronavirus patients

7 hrs ago | 939 Views

Miner defies lockdown dies in a shaft

7 hrs ago | 966 Views

Artists must roar to life in the Covid-19 environment

7 hrs ago | 228 Views

Britain avails money for its citizens to leave Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Zimbabwe to start phasing out use of US dollars at the end of 2022

8 hrs ago | 2816 Views

Bulawayo Mayor urges Coronavirus GoFundMe fundraisers to remit the money

8 hrs ago | 820 Views

Binga flood victims getting more help from donors than from govt

8 hrs ago | 401 Views

Makokoba suburb needs urgent renewal

8 hrs ago | 559 Views

Chinese doctors head to Africa to join Covid-19 fight

9 hrs ago | 1110 Views

FULL TEXT: Nelson Chamisa's state of the nation address

9 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Shock as Bulawayo records 100% increase in Coronavirus cases

10 hrs ago | 5083 Views

Zinasu rejects e-learning proposals

11 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Gun-totting robbers raid tuckshop

11 hrs ago | 965 Views

Amacimbi harvesters defy lockdown, invade Insiza

11 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Ndebele monarch donates to Ekusileni Medical Centre

11 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa, 'You can't fight COVID-19 alone'

11 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Man rapes daughter (13)

11 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out massive testing

11 hrs ago | 919 Views

Mnangagwa foreign trips bleed Treasury

11 hrs ago | 969 Views

More added to Zimbabwe's essential services list

11 hrs ago | 1093 Views

MDC Alliance's assets are proceeds of crime

11 hrs ago | 1650 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt reviewing lockdown exemptions'

11 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Chamisa to deal with legitimacy storm after Covid-19 menace

11 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Covid-19 positive woman gallivants freely around Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Shock as Bulawayo records 100% increase in Coronavirus cases

11 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Twins die in mysterious Mt Nyangani mishap

11 hrs ago | 1138 Views

'We did not complain when our nationals where mistreated in Zim so you need to shut up when yours suffer,' China tells Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Bulawayo now Zimbabwe's COVID-19 epicentre

18 hrs ago | 2979 Views

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 4488 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

23 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

23 hrs ago | 1972 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days