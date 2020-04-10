Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Hwange family isolated after sudden death

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 52-year-old woman collapsed and died at her homestead after experiencing difficulties in breathing and her family has since been placed under isolation as a precautionary measure.

Ms Agneta Tshuma died in the early hours of Tuesday after she and her husband Mr Johannes Sibanda had just finished fetching water in Kawewe Village at night.

The family reported a case of sudden death prompting the Hwange Covid-19 response to rush to take samples from the body for testing.

The family was ordered to immediately bury the body and Mr Sibanda and his three children were ordered to self-quarantine at home.

Close relatives attended while villagers were barred from the burial, Mr Sibanda told Chronicle in an interview.

He said his wife had no history of sickness and he was shocked when she started complaining of shortness of breath leading to her death.

"We had just finished fetching water around midnight when she started complaining that she was failing to breathe as something was blocking her mouth and nose. She said she needed fresh air and went to sit by the veranda but suddenly collapsed and started frothing from the mouth. We tried to administer first aid but she died shortly afterwards," said Mr Sibanda.

"She was not sick and didn't show any signs of illness. We alerted police who ordered us not to touch or move the body. The police came in the morning and told villagers not to come for the funeral and we buried her that same morning with a few family members in attendance."

He said health officials told them that results of the samples will be availed in due course.

Matabeleland North Provincial and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo who chairs the Covid-19 provincial Taskforce confirmed the matter and said they will be guided by the results.

"This is just a suspected case which is not confirmed. Samples were taken and results are not yet out. We will only be able to talk about it once the results are availed," he said.

Matabeleland North has one confirmed positive Covid-19 case and the patient is recovering from his home in Victoria Falls.

Source - chronicle

