Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Suspected Covid-19 case in Chinhoyi

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Health authorities in Chinhoyi have admitted a man at Mzari Clinic isolation facility after he presented Covid-19 related symptoms upon screening.

Samples have been taken for testing and results have not yet been finalised.

Mashonaland West provincial medical director Dr Wenceslaus Nyamayaro confirmed the development saying it was only a precautionary measure.

"I can confirm that a man has been detained at Mzari Clinic isolation centre after he was screened and presented symptoms related to Covid-19 only as a precautionary measure as some conditions such as malaria present with almost similar symptoms.

"The case is undergoing further management while only test results will be conclusive on what we are dealing with," said Dr Nyamayaro.

The country has to date recorded 23 cases with no cases reported in Mashonaland West province.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe Embassy to assist those who want to leave South Africa

2 hrs ago | 588 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown extension?

2 hrs ago | 1902 Views

BREAKING: Hwange family isolated after sudden death

2 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Covid-19 positive woman 'gallivanting around town' responds to allegations

2 hrs ago | 780 Views

The best cars to buy when living in the city

3 hrs ago | 828 Views

Coronavirus patient #15 speaks out...hits back at media for false accusations

3 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Blind Zimbabwe couple battle to find food in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 600 Views

Latest on alcohol ban in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces join corona war

4 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Qalisa Retirement Village residents to be tested for Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 590 Views

Bulawayo police officers sent home after contact with self-isolation breach Covid-19 nurse

4 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Botswana to deport 500 Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Covid-19 kills 14 Zimbabweans in UK

4 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Buyanga to return son to ex-girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 867 Views

Mnangagwa emergency relief court judgement reserved

4 hrs ago | 795 Views

PHOTO: Countrywide roller meal distribution kicks off

4 hrs ago | 474 Views

Energy Mutodi - Biti clash over IMF funding

5 hrs ago | 961 Views

Malema attacks Trump...calls him cruel and immature

6 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Zimbabwe avails 2 130 hospital beds for Coronavirus patients

7 hrs ago | 939 Views

Miner defies lockdown dies in a shaft

7 hrs ago | 965 Views

Artists must roar to life in the Covid-19 environment

7 hrs ago | 228 Views

Britain avails money for its citizens to leave Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Zimbabwe to start phasing out use of US dollars at the end of 2022

8 hrs ago | 2815 Views

Bulawayo Mayor urges Coronavirus GoFundMe fundraisers to remit the money

8 hrs ago | 819 Views

Binga flood victims getting more help from donors than from govt

8 hrs ago | 401 Views

Makokoba suburb needs urgent renewal

8 hrs ago | 559 Views

Chinese doctors head to Africa to join Covid-19 fight

9 hrs ago | 1110 Views

FULL TEXT: Nelson Chamisa's state of the nation address

9 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Shock as Bulawayo records 100% increase in Coronavirus cases

10 hrs ago | 5080 Views

Zinasu rejects e-learning proposals

11 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Gun-totting robbers raid tuckshop

11 hrs ago | 965 Views

Amacimbi harvesters defy lockdown, invade Insiza

11 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Ndebele monarch donates to Ekusileni Medical Centre

11 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa, 'You can't fight COVID-19 alone'

11 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Man rapes daughter (13)

11 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out massive testing

11 hrs ago | 919 Views

Mnangagwa foreign trips bleed Treasury

11 hrs ago | 968 Views

More added to Zimbabwe's essential services list

11 hrs ago | 1091 Views

MDC Alliance's assets are proceeds of crime

11 hrs ago | 1650 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt reviewing lockdown exemptions'

11 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Chamisa to deal with legitimacy storm after Covid-19 menace

11 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Covid-19 positive woman gallivants freely around Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Shock as Bulawayo records 100% increase in Coronavirus cases

11 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Twins die in mysterious Mt Nyangani mishap

11 hrs ago | 1138 Views

'We did not complain when our nationals where mistreated in Zim so you need to shut up when yours suffer,' China tells Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Bulawayo now Zimbabwe's COVID-19 epicentre

18 hrs ago | 2979 Views

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 4488 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

23 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

23 hrs ago | 1971 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days