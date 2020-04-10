George Charamba and Jonathan Moyo in Twitter exchange

News / National

by Moyo Roy

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba and former Zanu-PF spin doctor Jonathan Moyo were on Thursday engaged on a Twitter exchange over the President's involvement in the affairs of Zimbabwe's universities.

Moyo sparked the exchange when he described as nonsense statements by higher education minister Amon Murwira that universities will wait for Mnangagwa decisions on when they will open after they were shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak."Nonsense," said Moyo."Universities are autonomous and run by academic senates, accountable to councils!"Charamba quickly countered saying, "State Universities Sir!!! With the Head of State as their Chancellor!! You couldn’t have forgotten so soon, Prof!! You can’t, won’t, stir rebellion, and you know that!!"Moyo responded, "Cde Charamba the Chancellor never ever initiated university policies before. Never. In terms of the enabling statutes of state universities, Senates are responsible for academic affairs and Councils for policy, as the employer. The Chancellor is ceremonial, ex officio!"Charamba reminded Moyo that things were not normal due to the Covid-19 scourge."When all things are normal, Prof!! This is one time when State Authority intersects visibly and pronouncedly with authority of Senate. More and more, University authorities will increasingly feel power of Chancellor ordinarily wielded in reserve rather than exercised in practice."As you know, we face a national & global pandemic, meaning devolved powers return to source!! What universities can and should do - and I see lots of sense in your on-line proposals provided resources are there - is to proactively help the Chancellor arrive at workable decisions," said Charamba.Moyo pressed on, "In terms of what law Cde Charamba? State authority must be exercised in terms of the law at all times. We have a state of national disaster and not a state of emergency. Besides, the state is not the Head of State and Government but a panoply of institutions, acting complementary!"Charamba had the last say when he said, "At all normal times!! In any case you used the term autonomy, not independent!! And you are right!!! Of course, Ezekiel Guti, Catholic University, Selous and Africa Universities will act independently, even then within the remit of host national laws!!!"