Police arrest 7 385 people during lockdown

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

1/2 The ZRP confirms that since the onset of the national lock-down which commenced on 30/3/20, a total of 7385 people have been arrested for violating national lock-down measures through contravening section 4 (1) (c) of SI 83/20, section 4 (1) (a) of SI 83/20, — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) April 16, 2020

The Zimbabwe Republic says its officers have arrested more than 7 000 citizens who have broken the lockdown regulations.In a statement issued on Thursday the police said, "The ZRP confirms that since the onset of the national lock-down which commenced on 30/3/20, a total of 7385 people have been arrested for violating national lock-down measures through contravening section 4 (1) (c) of SI 83/20, section 4 (1) (a) of SI 83/20 section 5 (1) of SI 83/20 and the Miscellaneous Offences Act."The police have urged members of the public to continue taking heed of Government lockdown measures to enable security services to maintain law and order effectively.