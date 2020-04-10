Mugabe's under paid guard jailed

Latest News Editor's Choice


Under paid former  president Robert Mugabe's Gushungo Dairy security guard was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment  by Concession resident magistrate Ruth Moyo today.


Elia Chombe (18) of Doxford farm,Mazowe pleaded guilty to stealing a laptop and a solar battery worth Zw10 000.

The magistrate suspended 4 months on condition of good behaviour and the remaining 8 months were commuted to community service at Chiromo primary school.

He told the magistrate that he committed the offence out of hunger as he is under paid.

"Your worship l wanted to sell these things l stole because l am under paid l get $330 salary through Ecocash and it is not enough to feed my family," pleaded Chombe.

Prosecutor Kumbirai Nyamvura told the court that on April 13 Chombe unlawful entered into a room at Gushungo Dairy farm,Mazowe through a window and stole an HP laptop and a solar battery.

Chombe was arrested on his way to Bindura with his loot  where he intended to sell the goods.

