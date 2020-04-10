News / National
Local Coronavirus infection increases as the number rises to 24
2 hrs ago | Views
Data released by the Ministry of Health indicate that there is a sharp increase in cases of people who are contracting the deadly Coronavirus through being in contact with an infected person locally.
Zimbabwe currently has recorded 24 positive cases and 3 deaths.
According to the Ministry data released on Thursday four of the five confirmed cases reported on Wednesday were contacts of one person.
Case #19 is a 4-year-old girl, while cases #20, 21 and 22 involve 10-year-old, 34-year-old and 16- year-old female residents of Bulawayo, who were all contacts of case #16. They were tested by the local Rapid Response Team as part of our intensified surveillance and contact tracing for COVID-19, all are stable, on self-isolation at home and with mild disease.
The Ministry added that Case #23 is a 52-year-old female resident of Bulawayo, who was a contact of case #15. She was also tested by the local Rapid Response Team as part of our intensified surveillance and contact tracing for COVID-19. She is stable, on self-isolation at home and with mild disease.
The Ministry has announced that it has released a new method of testing that will see the volume of people being tested increasing rapidly.
The Ministry has stepped up screening and diagnostic testing in all Provinces in fine with the new COVID-19 testing strategy.
A total of 583 tests were done on Thursday giving a total of 1 299 screening and diagnostic tests done to date.
Zimbabwe currently has recorded 24 positive cases and 3 deaths.
According to the Ministry data released on Thursday four of the five confirmed cases reported on Wednesday were contacts of one person.
Case #19 is a 4-year-old girl, while cases #20, 21 and 22 involve 10-year-old, 34-year-old and 16- year-old female residents of Bulawayo, who were all contacts of case #16. They were tested by the local Rapid Response Team as part of our intensified surveillance and contact tracing for COVID-19, all are stable, on self-isolation at home and with mild disease.
The Ministry has announced that it has released a new method of testing that will see the volume of people being tested increasing rapidly.
The Ministry has stepped up screening and diagnostic testing in all Provinces in fine with the new COVID-19 testing strategy.
A total of 583 tests were done on Thursday giving a total of 1 299 screening and diagnostic tests done to date.
Source - Byo24News