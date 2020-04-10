Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Buyanga gets 24hr ultimatum

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Frank Buyanga has been given up to 24 hours by the High Court to return his five-year-old child he forcibly took away at Waterfalls Shopping Centre recently.

Failure by Buyanga to return the child will result in his arrest for contempt of court.

The child was at the centre of a recent landmark judgment on joint guardianship and custody, which granted fathers joint parental powers over children born out of wedlock.

The previous legal position granted full guardianship and custody to the mother. But after the judgment, the child was forcibly taken away from her mother at a shopping centre by violent men with the boy's grandmother seriously injured.

The boy's mother, Ms Chantelle Muteswa filed an application at the High Court seeking the return of the child. The High Court handed down the judgment yesterday which obliged Buyanga to hand over the child to Waterfalls Police Station, where Ms Muteswa will pick him up.

He has 24 hours to comply once the order is served on him at 3 Uplands Close, Highlands, Harare, or on his legal practitioners, Mtombeni, Mukwesha & Partners, whichever occurs sooner. If he misses the deadline then the order becomes an arrest warrant on contempt of court. During the lockdown, Mr Buyanga can only communicate with the child for an hour through the phone.

The court also ordered the Registrar-General's Office to surrender the child's passport to the Registrar of High Court within 24 hours.

Footage captured by a supermarket CCTV on the day the child was taken away shows a white Ford Ranger parking behind Ms Muteswa's Honda Fit.

Two men who were brandishing firearms pounced on the woman and forcibly took away the boy, who was with her grandmother.

The men jumped into the white Ford Ranger and sped off. Ms Muteswa and her mother fought the men as they drove off. The landmark judgment ended a long-drawn custody dispute pitting Buyanga and Ms Muteswa.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Banks urge periodic devaluation of pegged Zimdollar rate

26 mins ago | 63 Views

Extending Zimbabwe's lockdown 'seems necessary'

26 mins ago | 80 Views

Danger over Covid-19 spread during GMAZ mealie meal distribution

37 mins ago | 51 Views

Chamisa camp's bravado is palpable, the law must be upheld

39 mins ago | 161 Views

Vendors Initiative donates Covid-19 health packs to traders

41 mins ago | 55 Views

'Recovering looted offshore funds taxing'

42 mins ago | 178 Views

Lockdown to wipe out 25% of Zimbabwe jobs

42 mins ago | 197 Views

Covid-19 knocks Zimra revenues

42 mins ago | 122 Views

MDC infighting intensifies

43 mins ago | 409 Views

COVID-19 risk: Nurses threaten strike

44 mins ago | 104 Views

Thorngrove receive borehole donation

46 mins ago | 70 Views

Bulawayo under siege

47 mins ago | 230 Views

Temba Mliswa demands emergency CDF to fight COVID-19

47 mins ago | 59 Views

'Ease lockdown for people to restock food'

48 mins ago | 60 Views

Soldiers lock down Chivhu

48 mins ago | 154 Views

Zanu-PF told not to politicise COVID-19 aid

51 mins ago | 33 Views

PPC Zimbabwe loses $1,8bn appeal

51 mins ago | 85 Views

CSC faces uncertain future

52 mins ago | 70 Views

Mayor fears increase in Covid-19 cases in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Is the New Dispensation keen on devolution?

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Residents, Chamisa's councillors row over Mnangagwa rice

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Minister Ncube slams millers

1 hr ago | 238 Views

RBZ suspends senior economist over leaked document

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Lockdown violation arrests rise

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Police launch manhunt for armed robbers

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Spike in Covid-19 cases worries Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Televised address for Independence

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Matebeleland South seeks $22m to set up isolation centres

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe imports 245 pigs

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Civil servants get more buses

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Barbourfields Stadium maintenance intensified

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Rise in Bulawayo Covid-19 infections a wake-up call

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mohadi calls for unity

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

'No Kwekwe contacts for Covid-19 victim No. 2'

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Covid-19 could be catalyst for top-notch health delivery system

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Rapid results testing kits for Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

British tourists urged to book tickets

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

No joy for Justice Bere

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe doctors offered hotel accommodation during combat with Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Local Coronavirus infection increases as the number rises to 24

2 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Mugabe's under paid guard jailed

10 hrs ago | 2839 Views

Police arrest 7 385 people during lockdown

12 hrs ago | 1233 Views

George Charamba and Jonathan Moyo in Twitter exchange

13 hrs ago | 5294 Views

'RBZ top secret document was leaked'

14 hrs ago | 4593 Views

Is Zimbabwe ready for a third force?

14 hrs ago | 3407 Views

Britain to extend coronavirus lockdown for another 3 weeks

14 hrs ago | 1436 Views

Mwonzora's full statement on the MDC Supreme Court ruling

14 hrs ago | 3931 Views

Zimbabwe Embassy to assist those who want to leave South Africa

16 hrs ago | 1878 Views

Suspected Covid-19 case in Chinhoyi

16 hrs ago | 1865 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days