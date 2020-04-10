PPC Zimbabwe loses $1,8bn appeal

News / National

by Staff reporter

CEMENT manufacturer PPC Zimbabwe has lost a court appeal against the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), which slapped the company with a 50% penalty for prejudicing the tax collector of a staggering ZW$1,8 billion in a long-running saga dating back a decade ago, businessdigest has learnt.In a judgment handed down last year, Special Court for Income Tax judge Justice November Mtshiya found that Zimra was actually lenient, considering what the state lost as a result of PPC's blameworthiness."I'm inclined to state that by imposing a 50% penalty, the respondent has already shown leniency. I would therefore not interfere with the penalty imposed. In view of the foregoing, I order as follows:The appeal is dismissed in its entirety;The amended assessments of May 18, 2017 relating to the years 2010, 2011 and 2012 be and are hereby confirmed; and Each party shall bear its own costs," ruled the judge.The ruling follows PPC's objection in 2018 to Zimra's decision to issue an additional assessment for income tax due for the period of between 2010 and 2012.Zimra conducted a tax audit of the company for the period 2009 to 2012 and, upon checking the self-assessments, it became evident that the cement maker had registered a loss of ZW$3 514 621 765 in the 2009 tax year against earned income of ZW$27 477 159."It is the respondent's position that it was not only prudent, but necessary for it to probe into the large loss indicated for 2009. The appellant, through a letter dated 14 August 2013, was accordingly requested to explain and justify how the loss for 2009 was arrived at," reads the court document."Having received no answer, the respondent approached the appellant's tax consultants for an explanation of the same in a letter date 9 December 2013."The tax consultants' response, dated 11 December 2013, was simply that only the appellant was in a position to explain how that huge loss had been arrived at. The respondent proceeded to do an estimated assessment of the 2009 tax year."The document further states that PPC's estimate disregarded the loss return and placed the company in a profit position for 2009, which resulted in 2010 to 2012 figures being adjusted accordingly. Both parties then agreed that the 2009 loss position be adjusted from ZW$3 514 621 765 to ZW$1 981 453,33.Due to this adjustment, the company's self-assessment returns for the subsequent years were also adjusted in order to disallow losses which had been carried forward to the years 2010 to 2012. Once matters over the 2009 loss had been concluded, as had been agreed, Zimra continued with the tax audit and came up with the May 18, 2018 assessments.However, PPC contended that, in view of the earlier agreement, the respondent was stopped from making adjustments to the 2010 to 2012 returns while Zimra, for its part, maintained that the agreement reached related only to the loss originally recorded for the year 2009.In his judgment, Justice Mtshiya argued that at the pre-trial hearing held last year on September 27 three substantive issues were referred for determination on appeal.These were: whether or not the respondent was entitled to adjust the 2010 to 2012 assessments in terms of section 47 of the Income Tax Act; whether or not the purchased services expenditure which was claimed by PPC Zimbabwe as a deduction against income was proved to have been incurred; and whether the penalty imposed on the company was appropriate.In the past, PPC had to file an urgent High Court chamber application seeking an interdict to stop Zimra from garnishing its bank accounts over the disputed ZW$3 million interest and cost liability emanating from this case as it accused Zimra of seeking to illegally garnish its bank accounts despite the tax collector failing to provide a tax assessment report in terms of the Income Tax Act.In its urgent chamber application then, PPC submitted that Zimra was threatening to institute recovery measures despite the fact that the matter was still pending in court."Seeing the manifestly unlawful nature of Zimra's threatened actions, the applicant has filed out of this honourable court, a court application in which it seeks a declaratur to confirm the legality of the respondent's actions," the company submitted.In 2009, following the dollarisation of the economy, PPC recorded an assessed loss of ZW$3,5 billion after converting its ledger from local currency to United States dollars.