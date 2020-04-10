Thorngrove receive borehole donation

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The City Council run Thorngrove Hospital's Isolation centre on Wednesday received fully equipped borehole donated by the Bravo Borehole Drillers.

This was revealed by the council through its Facebook wall."Bravo Borehole Drillers represented handed over a fully Equipped borehole to the City of Bulawayo for the Thorngrove Isolation Ward," reads the post in part. ‬