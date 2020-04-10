Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Thorngrove receive borehole donation

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
The City Council run Thorngrove  Hospital's Isolation centre on Wednesday received  fully equipped borehole donated by the  Bravo Borehole Drillers.


This was revealed by the council through its Facebook wall.

"Bravo Borehole Drillers represented handed over a fully Equipped borehole to the City of Bulawayo for the Thorngrove Isolation Ward," reads the post in part. ‬

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Banks urge periodic devaluation of pegged Zimdollar rate

59 mins ago | 201 Views

Extending Zimbabwe's lockdown 'seems necessary'

59 mins ago | 273 Views

Danger over Covid-19 spread during GMAZ mealie meal distribution

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Chamisa camp's bravado is palpable, the law must be upheld

1 hr ago | 367 Views

Vendors Initiative donates Covid-19 health packs to traders

1 hr ago | 102 Views

'Recovering looted offshore funds taxing'

1 hr ago | 330 Views

Lockdown to wipe out 25% of Zimbabwe jobs

1 hr ago | 358 Views

Covid-19 knocks Zimra revenues

1 hr ago | 212 Views

MDC infighting intensifies

1 hr ago | 744 Views

COVID-19 risk: Nurses threaten strike

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Bulawayo under siege

1 hr ago | 437 Views

Temba Mliswa demands emergency CDF to fight COVID-19

1 hr ago | 89 Views

'Ease lockdown for people to restock food'

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Soldiers lock down Chivhu

1 hr ago | 290 Views

Zanu-PF told not to politicise COVID-19 aid

1 hr ago | 59 Views

PPC Zimbabwe loses $1,8bn appeal

1 hr ago | 139 Views

CSC faces uncertain future

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Mayor fears increase in Covid-19 cases in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Is the New Dispensation keen on devolution?

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Residents, Chamisa's councillors row over Mnangagwa rice

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Minister Ncube slams millers

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

RBZ suspends senior economist over leaked document

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

Lockdown violation arrests rise

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Police launch manhunt for armed robbers

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Spike in Covid-19 cases worries Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 471 Views

Televised address for Independence

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Matebeleland South seeks $22m to set up isolation centres

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe imports 245 pigs

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Civil servants get more buses

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Barbourfields Stadium maintenance intensified

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Rise in Bulawayo Covid-19 infections a wake-up call

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mohadi calls for unity

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

'No Kwekwe contacts for Covid-19 victim No. 2'

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Covid-19 could be catalyst for top-notch health delivery system

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Rapid results testing kits for Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

British tourists urged to book tickets

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

No joy for Justice Bere

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Buyanga gets 24hr ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe doctors offered hotel accommodation during combat with Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Local Coronavirus infection increases as the number rises to 24

3 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Mugabe's under paid guard jailed

11 hrs ago | 2891 Views

Police arrest 7 385 people during lockdown

13 hrs ago | 1249 Views

George Charamba and Jonathan Moyo in Twitter exchange

14 hrs ago | 5440 Views

'RBZ top secret document was leaked'

14 hrs ago | 4704 Views

Is Zimbabwe ready for a third force?

15 hrs ago | 3436 Views

Britain to extend coronavirus lockdown for another 3 weeks

15 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Mwonzora's full statement on the MDC Supreme Court ruling

15 hrs ago | 3986 Views

Zimbabwe Embassy to assist those who want to leave South Africa

17 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Suspected Covid-19 case in Chinhoyi

17 hrs ago | 1878 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days