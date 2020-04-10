Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Covid-19 knocks Zimra revenues

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE will miss the ZW$57,8 billion 2020 revenue collection target due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which is projected to shrink the global economy by 3%, according to the latest forecast from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF has forecast that Zimbabwe's economy, already buffeted by severe headwinds, will contract by 7,4% as the effects of the pandemic become more pronounced.

The contagion was first detected in China in December last year before rapidly spreading across the world, claiming more than 140 000 lives and infecting over 2,1 million people.

Ongoing computations of Zimbabwe's quarterly revenue figures by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) and Treasury reveal that collections will drop, as the distressed economy reels from the impact of Covid-19.

With Zimbabwe nearing the end of a 21-day lockdown that was declared by President Emmerson Mnangagwa earlier this month, Zimbabwe this week missed out on grants availed by the IMF to cushion indebted countries as the pandemic rapidly spreads.

The country has so far recorded three deaths from 23 confirmed cases.

Zimra commissioner-general Faith Mazani this week told the Zimbabwe Independent that preliminary revenue collection data ahead of publication of the entity's quarterly report this month show that collections will take a knock, as the economy reels from the impact of the pandemic, which has slowed global economic growth.

Mazani said: "We are working on our quarterly revenue report. Our targets are based on GDP figures. By end of this week we will have finalised that together with the ministry of finance. We haven't yet agreed on figures. But definitely there is going to be a drop (in revenue collections)."

This year's revenue collection target was predicated on a raft of measures introduced by Treasury under the Transitional Stabilisation Programme, which seeks to rein in runaway inflation and foster currency stability, among other macro-economic objectives.

Atlas Mara, a local financial and markets research institution, last week cautioned that inflation, currently hovering around 600%, would quicken to 1 000% by yearend, as the effects of the pandemic on the economy sink in.

Last year, Zimra collected ZW$23,19 billion in revenue, against an annual target of ZW$18,60 billion.

The surge in revenue was largely driven by inflationary pressures.

During the last quarter of 2019, revenue collection surpassed the target by 24%, standing at ZW$11,7 billion.

The projected dip in revenue comes at a time the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries has cautioned that 88% of companies are struggling to access the export markets as most countries are on Covid-19 lockdown.

Zimbabwe's distressed companies, hamstrung by the currency volatility crisis, prolonged power cuts and steeply priced raw materials, are currently grappling to compute a stimulus package required to keep operations afloat.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Banks urge periodic devaluation of pegged Zimdollar rate

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Extending Zimbabwe's lockdown 'seems necessary'

1 hr ago | 360 Views

Danger over Covid-19 spread during GMAZ mealie meal distribution

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Chamisa camp's bravado is palpable, the law must be upheld

1 hr ago | 476 Views

Vendors Initiative donates Covid-19 health packs to traders

1 hr ago | 118 Views

'Recovering looted offshore funds taxing'

1 hr ago | 387 Views

Lockdown to wipe out 25% of Zimbabwe jobs

1 hr ago | 408 Views

MDC infighting intensifies

1 hr ago | 836 Views

COVID-19 risk: Nurses threaten strike

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Thorngrove receive borehole donation

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Bulawayo under siege

2 hrs ago | 482 Views

Temba Mliswa demands emergency CDF to fight COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

'Ease lockdown for people to restock food'

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Soldiers lock down Chivhu

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zanu-PF told not to politicise COVID-19 aid

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

PPC Zimbabwe loses $1,8bn appeal

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

CSC faces uncertain future

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mayor fears increase in Covid-19 cases in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Is the New Dispensation keen on devolution?

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Residents, Chamisa's councillors row over Mnangagwa rice

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Minister Ncube slams millers

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

RBZ suspends senior economist over leaked document

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

Lockdown violation arrests rise

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Police launch manhunt for armed robbers

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

Spike in Covid-19 cases worries Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 488 Views

Televised address for Independence

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Matebeleland South seeks $22m to set up isolation centres

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe imports 245 pigs

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Civil servants get more buses

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Barbourfields Stadium maintenance intensified

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Rise in Bulawayo Covid-19 infections a wake-up call

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mohadi calls for unity

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

'No Kwekwe contacts for Covid-19 victim No. 2'

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Covid-19 could be catalyst for top-notch health delivery system

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Rapid results testing kits for Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

British tourists urged to book tickets

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

No joy for Justice Bere

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Buyanga gets 24hr ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe doctors offered hotel accommodation during combat with Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Local Coronavirus infection increases as the number rises to 24

3 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Mugabe's under paid guard jailed

11 hrs ago | 2903 Views

Police arrest 7 385 people during lockdown

13 hrs ago | 1257 Views

George Charamba and Jonathan Moyo in Twitter exchange

14 hrs ago | 5483 Views

'RBZ top secret document was leaked'

14 hrs ago | 4736 Views

Is Zimbabwe ready for a third force?

15 hrs ago | 3448 Views

Britain to extend coronavirus lockdown for another 3 weeks

15 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Mwonzora's full statement on the MDC Supreme Court ruling

15 hrs ago | 4008 Views

Zimbabwe Embassy to assist those who want to leave South Africa

17 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Suspected Covid-19 case in Chinhoyi

17 hrs ago | 1880 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days