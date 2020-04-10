Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lockdown to wipe out 25% of Zimbabwe jobs

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE should brace for massive economic dislocation as business leaders project that 25% of formal and 75% of informal jobs in the country will be lost as a result of Covid-19 amid calls by industrialists to ease the lockdown measures to avert the total collapse of an already fragile economy.

The public health emergency has paralysed the global economy and prompted the government to implement a 21-day national lockdown which began on March 30.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said cabinet would convene next week to decide whether to extend the lockdown or not. Zimbabwe had 23 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection, with three deaths.

In a report titled Sustainable and Flexible Economic Interventions to Address Covid-19, the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce

(ZNCC), which draws its membership from business entities, said a quarter of the country's formal and three quarters of informal jobs could be wiped out as a result of the impact of Covid-19.

"Workforce will be made redundant as some businesses will not be able to adapt to the effects of Covid-19," the ZNCC wrote in its report.

"There is going to be loss of employment, 25% of formal jobs will be lost and 75% of casual/temporary jobs will be lost as businesses lay off workers given the sharp contractions in many sectors."

The ZNCC warned that tourism will be the hardest hit sector, with nearly 25% of its workers being made redundant while the manufacturing sector is expected to record a significant number of layoffs.

"If the total lockdown is extended without resorting to partial lockdown, some of the leisure and tourism operators might completely collapse," the ZNCC warned.

It projected that the economy will contract by 9% this year. It also foresees a budget deficit equivalent to 5% of gross domestic product, coupled with increased government spending as a result of the pandemic. The report reveals merchandise exports could plunge to US$3,5 billion in 2020 from US$4,5 billion in 2019.

Disruptions are expected in the supply chain and labour, while uncertainty, contractions across key sectors and a mispriced exchange rate will feed into the turmoil, the ZNCC said.

The business body recommended a partial lockdown which will entail continued monitoring and restricted working hours from 5am to 7pm. It also suggested that movement be allowed only within cities while inter-city travel remain barred.

The advantages of a partial lockdown, the organisation said, include allowing the production of goods by business to meet domestic needs and retention of the workforce.

It also recommended exemption from Pay As You Earn for the month of April and temporary freezing of employment taxes and levies, among other measures.

Former Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president and United Refineries chief executive Busisa Moyo warned this week that industry could grind to a halt if the government continues with the lockdown, given that 82% of companies are likely to fail to pay salaries beyond a month.

Moyo told the Independent that local companies will require a stimulus package to remain operational after capacity utilisation tumbled to zero due to the current lockdown.

As a result, local companies will not only struggle to retain going concern this month but also fail to pay workers.

Moyo warned the government against extending the lockdown in the absence of measures to assist the ailing industry which was already reeling under unrelenting economic pressures before Covid-19 erupted.

"Whilst flattening the curve is needed, we need a strategy that shelters and cushions the industry because no company will be left. Eighty-two percent of the companies can only pay one month of the salaries. It means that if we go into month two, companies will fail, so will people continue to go to work?" Moyo said.

He said a bailout package was crucial for industry.

"It depends on how long the lockdown is. If the lockdown is extended, we will definitely need a bailout package. Since most companies cannot pay salaries, it means that thereafter you will have problems with thin capitalisation, going concern. Fights are already beginning with auditors on going concern issues. So, these are big challenges. We didn't have a lot of reserves so we have to watch it. It's going to be very challenging," Moyo said.

Meanwhile, CZI president Henry Ruzvidzo told the Independent last week that companies were already counting their losses, which are projected to escalate as the world battles to contain Covid-19.

He said the amount of money for the required stimulus package is difficult to compute, owing to uncertainty surrounding the timelines as to when the disease will be brought under control.

"The national lockdowns which have become a worldwide phenomenon are impacting economies in a big way. Our own circumstances place us in a particularly difficult place and will require the collective effort of all stakeholders to ensure continuity of businesses and resumption of normal economic activity," Ruzvidzo said.

"The losses are difficult to estimate. Surveys by both large and small businesses are being carried out. The results will, however, not fully represent the full impact on the economy as industry has a large multiplier impact on the economy's performance."

The recovery process, he said, would be painful and slow.

"Those on total lockdown will require a stimulus to resume and quickly restore capacity, otherwise the recovery will take a very long time," Ruzvidzo said.

The country is facing a bleak 2020 with the prospect of recovery remaining grim as companies have already begun to fire workers.

Last week, Air Zimbabwe sent its employees on unpaid leave while other companies, particularly the hospitality sector, fired contract workers.

With Covid-19 cases on the rise, Mnangagwa may extend the lockdown, a move that could further cripple an already struggling economy.

The CZI implored the government to allow firms to re-open, albeit in compliance with strict social distancing measures.

The industrial body said companies will not be able to sustain wage bills under the lockdown.

Moyo said with Covid-19 ushering in another global recession, Zimbabwe should improve its industrial capacity.

"I think there are a couple of things that are positive from this crisis. For example, we now know that local manufacturing is an absolute must and that guarded or measured globalisation is of importance because when pandemics or global problems strike, you need a local industry in each country. We have been saying this for the past 10 years but it was unpopular because the textbook formula was focussed on comparative advantage but we can see that is theoretical in a global sense," Moyo said.

He said Zimbabwe should concentrate on producing food and essential services as global pandemics are likely to increase.

"We now need to look at what we can produce locally. Even if it is not efficient, for our own sustenance let us be deliberate about what we make. So we are talking about the base-of-pyramid products, your food, pharmaceuticals. In hindsight, we are now seeing all these manufacturers that we allowed to close. So for now it is a big area that we have been advocating for," Moyo said.

"This is where I think any bailout should focus on. I think we are going to see more global outbreaks, more epidemics and it's important to have local and regional capacity."

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Banks urge periodic devaluation of pegged Zimdollar rate

1 hr ago | 255 Views

Extending Zimbabwe's lockdown 'seems necessary'

1 hr ago | 367 Views

Danger over Covid-19 spread during GMAZ mealie meal distribution

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Chamisa camp's bravado is palpable, the law must be upheld

1 hr ago | 481 Views

Vendors Initiative donates Covid-19 health packs to traders

1 hr ago | 119 Views

'Recovering looted offshore funds taxing'

1 hr ago | 391 Views

Covid-19 knocks Zimra revenues

1 hr ago | 240 Views

MDC infighting intensifies

1 hr ago | 842 Views

COVID-19 risk: Nurses threaten strike

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Thorngrove receive borehole donation

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Bulawayo under siege

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Temba Mliswa demands emergency CDF to fight COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

'Ease lockdown for people to restock food'

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Soldiers lock down Chivhu

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zanu-PF told not to politicise COVID-19 aid

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

PPC Zimbabwe loses $1,8bn appeal

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

CSC faces uncertain future

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mayor fears increase in Covid-19 cases in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Is the New Dispensation keen on devolution?

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Residents, Chamisa's councillors row over Mnangagwa rice

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Minister Ncube slams millers

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

RBZ suspends senior economist over leaked document

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

Lockdown violation arrests rise

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Police launch manhunt for armed robbers

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

Spike in Covid-19 cases worries Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 488 Views

Televised address for Independence

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Matebeleland South seeks $22m to set up isolation centres

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe imports 245 pigs

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Civil servants get more buses

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Barbourfields Stadium maintenance intensified

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Rise in Bulawayo Covid-19 infections a wake-up call

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mohadi calls for unity

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

'No Kwekwe contacts for Covid-19 victim No. 2'

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Covid-19 could be catalyst for top-notch health delivery system

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Rapid results testing kits for Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

British tourists urged to book tickets

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

No joy for Justice Bere

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Buyanga gets 24hr ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe doctors offered hotel accommodation during combat with Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Local Coronavirus infection increases as the number rises to 24

3 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Mugabe's under paid guard jailed

11 hrs ago | 2905 Views

Police arrest 7 385 people during lockdown

13 hrs ago | 1257 Views

George Charamba and Jonathan Moyo in Twitter exchange

14 hrs ago | 5485 Views

'RBZ top secret document was leaked'

14 hrs ago | 4740 Views

Is Zimbabwe ready for a third force?

15 hrs ago | 3449 Views

Britain to extend coronavirus lockdown for another 3 weeks

15 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Mwonzora's full statement on the MDC Supreme Court ruling

15 hrs ago | 4009 Views

Zimbabwe Embassy to assist those who want to leave South Africa

17 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Suspected Covid-19 case in Chinhoyi

17 hrs ago | 1880 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days