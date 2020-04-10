Latest News Editor's Choice


Vendors Initiative donates Covid-19 health packs to traders

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
The Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET) in conjunction with Citizens Manifesto have donated Covid 19 health packs to Informal traders operating at Lusaka Fresh Produce Market in Machipisa Harare.


The VISET revealed this in its notice through its Facebook wall.

"The Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET) in collaboration with the Citizens Manifesto on Thursday the 16th of April 2020, donated and distributed COVID-19 'Health Packs' to Informal Traders operating at Lusaka Fresh Produce Market in Machipisa Harare," reads the post.

"The 'Health Packs' that included hand sanitizers, gloves and faces masks were distributed to more than 400 selected Informal Traders and City of Harare COVID-19 Response Teams who are monitoring operations at the Market. A similar initiative will be conducted at Mbare Musika tomorrow Friday the 17th of April 2020."

The initiatives are part and parcel of VISET's COVID-19 Comprehensive Informal Sector Response Plan which was launched on the 31st of March 2020.

Source - Byo24news

