Danger over Covid-19 spread during GMAZ mealie meal distribution

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
MDC legislator Tapiwa Mashakada has warned that there is a danger of spreading the Covid 19 during the Grain Millers Association maize meal distribution programmes.


He said there is a problem in the Social Distancing aspect during the distribution programmes.

"The lockdown has invariably caused hunger, misery, stress and suffering of most vulnerable poor. I understand there are social protection measures put in place to try and mitigate the humanitarian crisis. Department of social welfare is compiling list of names of vulnerable people who qualify for public relief and assistance," Mashakada said. 

"The Grain Millers Association is distributing subsidized maize meal for sale in different parts of Harare. This effort is alright but maintaining social distance becomes a huge challenge as people will jostle and stampede to buy the subsidized commodity. This will increase the risk of Covid transmission through contact."

He said after that it will be difficult to do contact tracing.

"Let us all come up with possible solutions to this problem. People need food but the pandemic has to be controlled," he said.

Source - Byo24News

