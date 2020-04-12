Latest News Editor's Choice


ZimThrive to host 24-hour virtual festival celebration for Zimbabwe 40th independence

by Tidi Kwidini
5 hrs ago | Views
ZimThrive will host a 24-hour music and arts marathon to celebrate Zimbabwe's 40th independence.

The diaspora initiative, which had planned a month-long initiative that was scheduled to take place this month, said that the virtual celebration aims to bring everyone across the globe together to celebrate the very best of Zimbabwean music, performing arts and literature.

Mildred Munjanganja, co-founder of ZimThrive said: "As part of our wider corporate responsibility objectives, the ZimThrive team collectively made the decision to host a 24-hour virtual party that gives families around the world the opportunity to enjoy good music and performances from the comforts of their homes and celebrate everything Zimbabwean, while raising money for good causes."

She added: We've all been worried about the coronavirus pandemic. Our healthcare workers, many of whom are family and friends have been on the frontline fighting this virus daily.

Similarly, our government officials and non-profit organisations have been working hard behind the scenes to curb the spread of this disease and we want to use this day to applaud their hard work."

Taking place on Saturday 18 April, the online event will be hosted by a wide range of music artists, performers and ZimThrive ambassadors.

Confirmed acts include Zim's DJ Stavo, Shingai Shoniwa, Gemma Griffiths, Kazz Khalifa, Vusa Mkhaya, King Alfred, Made in Zwe, Kwaye, Sylent Nqo, Busi Ncube, KapCity, DJ Tonez, Fungai Nengare and Garry Mapanzure, among others.

Comedian Alfred Kainga has also been added to the diverse lineup. There will also be DJs from around the world on rotation.

Events will start from midnight (Zimbabwe time) and run concurrently on Facebook and Instagram throughout Saturday and early Sunday. The first segment will kickoff in the United States.

Mike Tashaya, co-founder of ZimThrive said that during this unprecedented time, people need something to break up the monotony and  positive activities to look forward to.

"People are, in some cases, feeling anxious and nostalgic, and we have created an innovative event that will enable us to celebrate being Zimbabwean. This is also a chance to highlight some notable achievements we have had in the last 40 years."

"The organisation was not only formed to bring Zimbabweans together for a reunion, it's also an opportunity to continually showcase Zimbabwean talent through music, art, film, theatre, fashion, business, seminars and workshops, and our audience will get a glimpse of the wider vision for ZimThrive this Saturday as we get ready for December," Tashaya added.

The event will also raise awareness and fundraise for Covid-19. All proceeds will go towards buying protective equipment for hospitals and healthcare workers in Zimbabwe.

ZimThrive still on the calendar
ZimThrive's organisers announced last month that they were postponing the homecoming and the inaugural event will now take place from 1-31 December 2020.

New calendar events will be announced in the coming weeks.

In the last 18 months, ZimThrive has received the support of various partners and stakeholders, including the Rainbow Tourism Group and Tann Law in the UK.

Other partners include, Loma Media, 3mob, Senditoo, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and Zympay.

For more information visit www.zimthrive.com



Source - Tidi Kwidini

